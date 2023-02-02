Home »  Living Healthy »  Life Expectancy: These Lifestyle Choices Can Boost Your Life Expectancy Effortlessly

These small yet effective lifestyle changes will boost your life expectancy.
  By: Manya Singh  Updated: Feb 2, 2023
Following a healthy diet can boost your life expectancy

Many people believe that heredity has a significant role in determining life expectancy. However, the influence of genes is significantly less critical than previously thought. Environmental aspects including diet and lifestyle turn out to be important. 

Simple actions and modifications can increase life expectancy. This article will show you how to extend your life, enhance your health, and feel fantastic as you get older. Read on to discover which lifestyle changes and choices can increase your life expectancy.

Here are ways in which you can boost your lifestyle choices effortlessly:



1. Socialise

Just spending time with friends and family can increase your life span. Why relationships affect health and life expectancy is a mystery to us. It's possible that persons in healthy relationships are more inclined to take care of themselves and are less likely to engage in risky activities. It's possible that having people nearby lessens the negative effects of stress on your health.

2. Eat nuts

Nuts are a powerhouse of nutrients. They include a lot of protein, fibre, antioxidants, and other plant substances. Additionally, they are a fantastic source of a number of vitamins and minerals, including vitamins B6 and E, folate, niacin, copper, magnesium, and potassium. Numerous studies have demonstrated the protective properties of nuts against heart disease, hypertension, inflammation, diabetes, metabolic syndrome, belly fat, and even some types of cancer.

3. Stay active

It should not come as a surprise that maintaining a healthy lifestyle will help you live longer. You may see benefits, such as an extra three years of life, with as little as 15 minutes of exercise per day. Furthermore, for every additional 15 minutes of daily physical activity, your chance of dying too soon may drop by 4%.

4. Eat healthy foods

Similar to exercising regularly, it is no surprise that eating wholesome, nourishing foods is associated with living longer. According to research, eating a diet high in nutrient-dense plant foods may reduce the risk of disease and lengthen life. Make sure to start by eating healthy and not instantly cutting off unhealthy foods from your diet. Incorporate ample veggies, legumes, whole grains, and protein-rich foods into your diet. 

5. Get good sleep

It is crucial for the body and the brain to recover and repair during sleep. According to research, both insufficient and excessive sleep might be harmful to your health. Both sleeping six hours or less or more than nine hours has been linked to an increased risk of cardiovascular disease-specific, cancer-specific, and all-cause death compared to seven hours of sleep per day.

6. Focus on your mental health

When it comes to having a long and healthy life, mental health may be as significant as physical health. Chronic stress has been linked in studies to a number of detrimental health effects, including high blood pressure, diabetes, and a weaker immune system, all of which can increase the risk of developing diseases and, lastly, mortality. Fortunately, stress management and reduction techniques could help you rewind the years.

Keep these tips in mind if you wish to boost your life expectancy.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

