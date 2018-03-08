ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Know All About The Amazing Benefits Of Vitamin C

Know All About The Amazing Benefits Of Vitamin C

Did you know? Vitamin C can prevent wrinkled and dry skin.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Mar 8, 2018 06:46 IST
3-Min Read
Know All About The Amazing Benefits Of Vitamin C

Vitamin C has antioxidants which protect our body from free radicals

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Vitamin C helps in boosting immune system
  2. Vitamin C reduces chances of cardiovascular diseases
  3. Fruits and vegetables are rich sources of Vitamin C

Vitamin C is considered one of the best and safest nutrients. Along with treating symptoms of cold, it helps in improving immune system, dealing with cardiovascular diseases and even skin related problems. Sufficient levels of Vitamin C are considered to be beneficial for our overall health. Vitamin C can be consumed in abundance by eating fruits and vegetables. Those who do not get enough Vitamin C from fruits and vegetables can meet the deficiency by eating Vitamin C supplements. However, these supplements should be consumed in limited quantities.

 

vitamin c
Fruits and vegetables are good source of Vitamin C

Vitamin C's role in the body

Vitamin C is an important nutrient for health of body tissues. Presence of Vitamin C in the body plays some important roles such as absorption of iron, formation of collagen, boosting immune system, effective healing of wounds and maintaining cartilage, teeth and bones.

Vitamin C has antioxidants which protect our body from damage caused by free radicals.

RELATED STORIES

'Unwanted Hair Growth In Women Might Be Indicative Of Infertility'

'The Little-Known Benefits Of Adding Maca Powder To Your Diet'


Also read: Do You Have A Vitamin B-12 Deficiency? Here Are Foods Rich In Vit B-12

However, Vitamin C should not be consumed in excessive quantities, that is, more than 2,000 milligrams in a day. This can lead to conditions like diarrhoea or an upset stomach.

It is quite rare to have a deficiency of Vitamin C. Malnourished adults are the ones usually lacking in Vitamin C. Lack of Vitamin C can lead to conditions such as scurvy, which makes the body weak and anaemic.

Health benefits of consuming Vitamin C

1. Stress

Studies show that Vitamin C can be helpful for people who have a weak immune system because they take a lot of stress. People who consume excessive alcohol, are obese or are regular smokers are likely to be deficient in Vitamin C.
stressVitamin C can help in reducing stress

Also read: Do Not Take These 5 Vitamin Supplements!

2. Cold

Vitamin C can effectively help in preventing symptoms of conditions like cold and flu. Consuming Vitamin C can prevent cold and flu from getting worse and converting into more severe ailments like pneumonia or other infections.

cold

Vitamin C helps preventing symptoms of cold
Photo Credit: iStock

3. Stroke

People who have good amounts of Vitamin C are at lower risk of stroke. People who eat lots of fruits and vegetables have a good amount of Vitamin C in their blood.

4. Skin aging

Consuming Vitamin C or having a good amount of Vitamin C in your body can help in reducing chances of a wrinkled and dry skin. Vitamin C also helps in reducing inflammation, improving muscle degeneration and reducing risks of cardiovascular diseases and even cancer.

 

soft skin
Vitamin C can help in reducing chances of wrinkled and dry skin

Also read: Suffering From IBS (Irritable Bowel Syndrome)? Vitamin D Supplements Will Help​

Sources of Vitamin C

Citrus fruits are a rich source of Vitamin C. Besides, broccoli, potatoes strawberries, sweet potatoes, leafy greens, mango, papaya, watermelon, cauliflower, red peppers, cabbage and pineapples are all rich sources of Vitamin C.

citrus fruits have high quantities of vitamin c

Citrus fruits are rich in Vitamin C

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.



Trending

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

 

HOME REMEDIES

6 Simple Home Remedies Of Ear Infections
6 Simple Home Remedies Of Ear Infections

FAQ

Read More »

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

TRENDING TOPICS

Latest stories

More »

Unwanted Hair Growth In Women Might Be Indicative Of Infertility

Top 4 Hacks For Women's Wellness You Must Know

Women Who Have A Larger Waistline Are At A Higher Risk Of Anxiety

Some Of The Top-Selling Diabetes Drugs In India Are Not Safe

Researchers Find Rare Mineral In Plants For First Time

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------