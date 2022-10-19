Kidneys: 6 Foods To Help Reduce Risk Of Chronic Kidney Disease
Chronic Kidney Disease: In this article, we list foods that have been linked to lowering the risk of chronic kidney disease.
Chronic Kidney Disease: Cabbage are rich in phytochemicals, substances that detoxify the body
A progressive decrease in kidney function is a feature of chronic kidney disease, commonly known as chronic kidney failure. Wastes and extra fluid are removed from your blood by your kidneys and then passed through your urine. Your body may accumulate hazardous amounts of fluid, electrolytes, and wastes if you have advanced chronic kidney disease.
Waste, particularly food waste products, accumulates in the blood when the kidneys aren't functioning correctly. As a result, those who have kidney illnesses must adhere to a particular diet. In this article, we list foods that have been linked to lowering the risk of chronic kidney disease.
6 Foods that will help lower your risk of chronic kidney disease:
1. Garlic
Garlic lowers cholesterol, soothes inflammation, and contains antibacterial qualities that help prevent buildup from accumulating on teeth. Garlic can be easily added to a variety of savoury recipes whether you buy it raw, in a container, chopped, or powdered. A head of roasted garlic can also be added to curries. etc. In the kidney diet, garlic powder works well in place of garlic salt since it adds a delightful flavour.
2. Strawberries
Anthocyanins and ellagitannins, two different forms of phenols, are abundant in strawberries. Strawberries' red colour is produced by anthocyanins, potent antioxidants that assist safeguard bodily cell structures and stop oxidative damage. Strawberries are a fantastic source of fibre, vitamin C, manganese, and other micronutrients. In addition to having anti-cancer and anti-inflammatory properties, they could offer cardiac protection.
3. Apples
Apples may lower cholesterol, decrease constipation, prevent heart disease, and lower the chance of developing cancer. Making it beneficial for our overall health. Apples are high in fibre and anti-inflammatory ingredients, which is excellent news for kidney disease sufferers who already make a lot of doctor's appointments.
4. Cabbage
Cabbage, a green leafy is part of the cruciferous vegetable family. It is bursting with phytochemicals, chemical substances found in fruits or vegetables that disperse free radicals before they can do harm. Cabbage is an excellent source of fibre, vitamins K, C, and B6, as well as B vitamins B6 and folic acid. It's an inexpensive addition to the kidney diet because it's low in potassium and cost.
5. Onions
The sulphur compounds in onions, an Allium family member and a staple ingredient in many cooked meals, are what give them their strong aroma. Furthermore, onions contain a lot of flavonoids, including quercetin, a potent antioxidant that may lower the risk of heart disease and shield against a variety of diseases. Onions are a high source of chromium, a mineral that aids in the metabolism of carbohydrates, fats, and proteins, and they are low in potassium.
6. Red bell peppers
Red bell peppers are excellent for the kidney diet for a number of reasons, one of which is their low potassium content and great taste. In addition to being delicious, these veggies are a great source of fibre, and vitamins B6, C, and A. Because they contain lycopene, an antioxidant that helps prevent some cancers, red bell peppers are healthy for you.
Add these foods to your diet to improve the overall health of your kidneys and protect them from various diseases.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
