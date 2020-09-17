Kidney-Friendly Diet: 5 Healthy Foods People With Kidney Disease Should Add To Their Diet
Kidney diet: People with kidney diseases should strictly avoid sodium. Here are some kidney-friendly foods with low-sodium levels that someone with pre-existing kidney disease should not miss.
Kidneys help in removal of waste from the body
HIGHLIGHTS
- Drinking plenty of water can keep your kidneys healthy
- Avoid too much salt intake for healthy kidneys
- Eat a healthy diet if you are suffering from kidney disease
Kidneys are responsible for some important functions inside your body. These help in the removal of waste from the body. Several conditions affect kidneys and their function. Someone with kidney disease is unable to get rid of waste and it gets deposited inside the body. It is important for people with kidney disease to follow a healthy diet. Kidney-friendly diets are often described as a renal diet that limits the consumption of sodium, potassium, phosphorus and protein. If you are at a final stage of kidney disease, you should talk to your healthcare provider to know what to eat and avoid. If you are also suffering from kidney disease, here are some kidney-friendly foods you can add to your diet.
Kidney-friendly diet
1. Onion
Onions are used for the preparation of almost every Indian recipe. These are loaded with several health benefits too. For healthy kidneys, it is advised to reduce sodium intake and onions have very little sodium content. It is also advised to consume raw onions for salad.
2. Garlic
Garlic is another common ingredient that adds a strong flavour to foods and offers several medicinal properties. It is beneficial for people with kidney disease due to low levels of sodium, potassium and phosphorus in it.
3. Bell pepper
Bright coloured peppers are loaded with several nutrients. These are a powerful source of antioxidants. These are a good source of vitamin C. You add bell peppers to your salads, curries, sandwiches and much more.
4. Pineapple
This tangy fruit can help you boost immunity. Pineapple is also beneficial for digestion. It contains very less potassium and more fibre. It is one of the rare tropical fruits with less potassium content that people with kidney problems can enjoy.
5. Blueberries
Berries are a powerhouse of antioxidants. Blue berries are delicious as well as healthy. Due to low-sodium content, these are kidney-friendly. Blueberries can also help boost immunity and heart health.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.