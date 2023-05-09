Kidney: 7 Uncommon Signs Of Kidney Stones To Watch Out For
If you experience any of these uncommon symptoms along with the common ones associated with kidney stones, it is important to seek medical help immediately.
Kidney stones can cause significant discomfort and complications
The kidneys are responsible for filtering blood, removing waste and excess water from the body, and regulating electrolyte levels. The kidneys also release important hormones that contribute to blood pressure regulation, red blood cell production, and bone health.
The primary function of kidneys is to filter blood and separate waste products from it. The blood from the renal artery enters the nephrons, which are tiny filtering units present in the kidneys. Within the nephrons, the blood is filtered through a complex process called glomerular filtration. The waste products, excess water, and electrolytes are then removed from the blood and excreted from the body in the form of urine.
Kidneys are essential organs for maintaining optimal health, as they help in regulating and maintaining overall fluid balance, electrolyte balance, and acid-base balance of the body. Moreover, they play an important role in boosting immunity and preventing infections by eliminating harmful substances from our body.
They also help in regulating blood pressure by producing hormones that help in managing blood volume and blood vessel constriction. Additionally, kidneys play a significant role in red blood cell production that helps in oxygen supply to the body.
Kidney stones are small, hard deposits formed in the kidneys from the buildup of certain minerals and substances. While most people are aware of the common symptoms of kidney stones there are a few uncommon symptoms that may also indicate the presence of kidney stones. Read on as we discuss some of the uncommon signs of kidney stones.
7 Uncommon signs of kidney stones to watch out for:
1. Blood in urine
This symptom is known as hematuria, and it can occur when the stones move and scratch the lining of the urinary tract. While it is not always a serious condition, it is important to get it checked out as it can indicate other underlying health problems.
2. Painful urination
This can be a result of the stones irritating the bladder and urethra, leading to discomfort and pain during urination. If you experience any pain when urinating, you should see a doctor at the earliest as it is not normal.
3. Fever and chills
Although fever and chills due to kidney stones are uncommon you might experience them. Fever and chills can occur when the stones cause an infection in the urinary tract.
4. Cloudy or foul-smelling urine
Kidney stones can also foul-smelling urine. This can be a result of the presence of bacteria in the urinary tract, which may be caused by the stones.
5. Fatigue
When the body is trying to get rid of the stones, it can cause a lot of stress and inflammation, which can lead to fatigue and exhaustion.
6. Numbness
When the stones affect the nerves in the urinary tract, it can cause a numb or tingling sensation in the legs, groin or back.
7. Difficulty standing or sitting
This can be a result of the stones pressing on the nerves in the urinary tract, leading to difficulty walking or sitting for prolonged periods.
In conclusion, kidneys are vital organs in the human body responsible for maintaining overall health and proper functioning. Kidney stones can cause significant discomfort and complications, but with proper treatment and prevention measures, individuals can reduce the risk of developing them.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
