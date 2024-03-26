Key Nutrients That Can Help Ensure Healthy Thyroid Function
Diet plays a crucial role in maintaining thyroid health. Several nutrients assist in the functioning of the thyroid gland. Here's a list of some of these.
Low iron levels can reduce the production of thyroid hormone
Thyroid is a small, butterfly-shaped gland that is located in the front of the neck. It is responsible for the secretion of hormones that affect the functioning of the body in many ways. When your thyroid isn't working properly, you may experience one or more issues, depending on the type of thyroid disease. Commonly, two types of thyroid issues affect individuals, hyperthyroidism and hypothyroidism.
When your body produces too much thyroid hormone it is called hyperthyroidism. If your body makes too little thyroid hormone, you can develop hypothyroidism. These conditions can have a serious impact on your overall health and should be treated timely.
Diet plays a crucial role in maintaining thyroid health. Several nutrients assist in the functioning of the thyroid gland. Here's a list of some of these.
Essential nutrients for thyroid gland
1. Iodine
Iodine plays an important role in production of the thyroid hormone. Deficiency of iodine is the most common cause of hypothyroidism (underactive thyroid).
Hypothyroidism can cause symptoms like tiredness, weight gain, fatigue, puffy face, dry skin, muscle weakness, hair fall and depression.
2. Vitamin D
Vitamin D also known as the sunshine vitamin is crucial for your bones and teeth. Not many know that it can also help the thyroid gland function properly. Vitamin D deficiency can have an adverse effect on thyroid function and trigger the risk of developing thyroid issues like Hashimoto thyroiditis and Grave's disease.
3. Iron
Low iron levels can reduce the production of thyroid hormone. Iron deficiency also hinders the conversion of T4 into T3, which is the active form of thyroid hormone.
4. Selenium
Selenium is a mineral that is crucial for thyroid metabolism. Those with selenium deficiency may develop thyroid problems such as thyroiditis, hypothyroidism (underactive thyroid), and Graves' disease.
5. Magnesium
Magnesium is required to convert inactive thyroid hormone (T4) into the active thyroid hormone (T3). Not consuming enough magnesium may increase the risk of developing Hashimoto's disease.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.