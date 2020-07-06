Keep Your Lungs Healthy With These Simple Methods
Lung health: There are various factors that can negatively affect your lung health including lifestyle and environmental factors. To keep your lungs healthy you need to follow certain preventive measures. Read here to know how.
Regular exercise can help you keep your lungs healthy
Lungs are the centre of the respiratory system. You need healthy lungs for lifetime. But many fail to take proper care lungs. The truth is you need to take care of your lungs just like your physical health or other organs. There is a wide variety of lung diseases that can affect an individual. Some of these are- chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), chronic bronchitis, pneumonia, asthma, tuberculosis, lung cancer and more. There are various factors that can negatively affect your lung health including both lifestyle and environmental factors. To keep your lungs healthy you need to follow certain preventive measures. Read on to know some of these.
Ways to ensure healthy lungs
1. Quit smoking and promote a smoke-free environment
Smoke is your lungs' enemy. It can affect your lungs negatively and trigger the risk of several lung diseases. Not just direct smoking, exposure to second-hand smoke is also alarmingly dangerous. You should quit smoking not just for yourself but for your loved one too. Promoting a smoke-free environment is beneficial for your overall health too.
2. Try breathing exercises
Breathing exercises can make your lungs work efficiently. These will help you inhale ad exhale in a specific pattern. Breathing deeply will fill your lung with oxygen and boost the functioning of the lungs. You can start your day with breathing exercises. It will hardly take a few minutes and offer you other health benefits too like controlled stress and better mental health.
3. Prevent exposure to pollutants
Pollutants are also toxic to your lung health. Increased pollution these days can take a toll on your lung health. Avoid visiting places with high pollution levels. Also, wear a mask when pollution levels are high.
Not just outdoors, indoors are also loaded with pollutants too. Clean more often to keep indoors safe.
4. Change your diet
