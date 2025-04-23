Natural Remedies To Get Rid Of Mucus In Lungs
Below are mentioned eight natural remedies to reduce mucus in lungs.
Mucus in lungs is a common issue, especially during respiratory infections, seasonal changes, or exposure to pollution. While mucus plays a protective role by trapping pathogens and irritants, excess buildup can lead to congestion, coughing, and breathing difficulty. Natural remedies can help loosen, thin, and expel mucus without the side effects of medication. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), lifestyle modifications, hydration, and certain herbs can effectively support lung health. If you're looking for gentle, home-based ways to clear your chest and breathe easier, here are some natural remedies to try.
Natural remedies to relieve lung congestion
Getting rid of mucus naturally involves thinning it, boosting circulation in the chest, and encouraging drainage. While medications are available, home remedies offer supportive care and work best for mild cases. As per the American Lung Association, practices such as steam inhalation, hydration, and certain herbal teas can help. Below are mentioned eight natural remedies to reduce mucus in lungs.
1. Stay well-hydrated
Drinking plenty of fluids helps thin mucus, making it easier to cough up and expel. Aim for 8-10 glasses of water daily. Warm fluids like herbal teas and broths are especially soothing for the throat and chest.
2. Try steam inhalation
Inhaling steam helps open the airways and loosens thick mucus. Add a few drops of eucalyptus or peppermint oil to hot water and breathe in the vapour for 5-10 minutes. The Mayo Clinic recommends this method for temporary relief from chest congestion.
3. Use a warm compress on the chest
Applying a warm compress or heating pad to your chest can boost blood flow, loosen mucus, and reduce discomfort. This technique is also commonly used in chest physiotherapy to aid mucus drainage.
4. Consume ginger and turmeric
Ginger has natural anti-inflammatory and decongestant properties. Drinking ginger tea or chewing raw ginger can soothe the airways. Turmeric, rich in curcumin, helps fight inflammation and infection. A pinch of turmeric in warm milk or water can act as a natural expectorant.
5. Practice postural drainage
This involves lying in specific positions to drain mucus from different areas of the lungs. For example, lying flat on your back with a pillow under your hips allows gravity to aid mucus movement. The American Lung Association advises combining this with controlled coughing for best results.
6. Gargle with salt water
While it won't clear deep lung mucus, gargling helps reduce throat irritation caused by mucus dripping down from the sinuses. Mix half a teaspoon of salt in warm water and gargle 2-3 times a day.
7. Eat mucus-clearing foods
Include foods like garlic, onion, chilli peppers, and pineapple in your diet. These foods have enzymes and compounds that naturally break down mucus and support lung function. Avoid dairy, as it may thicken mucus for some individuals.
8. Do breathing exercises
Deep breathing or pursed-lip breathing increases lung capacity and encourages mucus clearance. It also helps oxygenate the body better. The British Lung Foundation recommends breathing techniques for managing chronic lung conditions naturally.
Excess mucus can make you feel heavy-chested and fatigued, but natural remedies can provide relief and improve breathing. Staying hydrated, using heat, and practising breathing techniques can all support lung cleansing. If symptoms persist beyond a week or include fever and wheezing, consult a healthcare provider.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
