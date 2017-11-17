It's My Body And I Love It, Here's Why Vidya Balan Sends Out This Progressive Message To All
Vidya Balan's fitting reply, to a reporter who posed a bizarre question about women-centric films and losing weight, is a testimony to her confidence and her strong-headed personality.
Vidya Balan is happy with her body and her work
It isn't easy to survive in the so-called 'glamorous' world of Bollywood, especially for someone like Vidya Balan who has been trying to break body image stereotypes for a long time. From an awe-inspiring beauty in "Parineeta" to a scintillating and sensual Silk in "The Dirty Picture", Vidya Balan dons many hats when it comes to portraying body images on the silver screen. And one thing that we have learnt from her is how to be happy in our own skin.
Recently during the promotions of her recently released film "Tumhari Sulu", Vidya gave a fitting reply to a reporter who posed a bizarre question to her: "We have seen you in women-centric movies. Will you continue to do such films or have you thought about losing weight?"
The question reflects not just the reporters' mindset, but the mindset of a majority of people in the industry - who think that actresses need to have a certain quotient of glamour to fit in the bracket of mainstream cinema. And that glamour is synonymous to having a perfect figure, face, complexion, etc.
However, Vidya knows how to defend her stand. She laughed off at the reporter's question, saying, "I don't think there is a relation between women-centric films and losing weight. I am very happy with the kind of work that I'm doing, and it would be even better if people like you have a different viewpoint than this."
This is not the first time that the "Lage Raho Munna Bhai" actress has been posed questions about her weight. In one of her interviews, she said, "There is no end to rejecting your body and spending a lifetime doing that. But what really happens, it is not your body's fault, your body needs at least one person on its side, and I said to myself that this is my body and I love it."
Isn't that inspiring? In times when almost every actress is facing body shaming, including Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Fatima Sana Shaikh, Vidya's views are just the right kind of message we need to convey to the society.
Not denying that staying fit and having a healthy lifestyle is of paramount importance, achieving the feeling of being comfortable is difficult task for many people.
Thich Nhat Hanh, a Vietnamese monk once said, "To be beautiful means to be yourself. You don't need to be accepted by others. You need to accept yourself."
It is a goal to achieve, and working hard for it is going to be worth the while. Take care of yourself, meditate, appreciate yourself and do that the things that make you happy. Life is too short to be bothered by others' opinions. Isn't it?