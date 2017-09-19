Home » Emotions » Top 10 Ways To Boost Your Body Image
Top 10 Ways To Boost Your Body Image
Researches say that one of the best ways to feel good about your body is to work on having a healthy body. Having a positive body image not only boosts our self-esteem but also helps us keep a positive attitude towards life.
Boost your self esteem - Feel positive
The effects of body image on self-esteem can be very powerful during the teenage years. Body image is based on our thoughts and what we feel about the way our body looks. Mostly, poor body image comes from all the negative thoughts that go around in our brain. A healthy body image comes from positive thoughts and feelings. Researches say that one of the best ways to feel good about your body is to work on having a healthy body. Consuming nutritious food and exercising are a key to developing a fit and a strong body. Having a positive body image not only boosts our self-esteem but also helps us keep a positive attitude towards life.
Some of the tips to boost our body image are as follows:
Some of the tips to boost our body image are as follows:
- Eat healthy, nutritious foods to encourage healthy-looking hair, younger-looking skin and strong bones.
- Meditate. This is an incredibly effective tool for clearing away unhelpful thought cycles. Just sit, close your eyes and breathe. If you want, you can breathe on a body acceptance affirmation such as “I love and accept my body just as it is right now”.
- Move past the binge-fast guilt cycle. If you eat something unhealthy, please don’t punish yourself or try to restrict caloric intake. Healthy eating and body respect is not about food deprivation.
- Exercise regularly to build your energy and self-esteem.
- Keep stress under control and get sufficient rest each day.
- Thank your body with some pampering. Massages, scented body lotions, and warm baths will have your body and your mind feeling great.
- Be proud of who you are. Concentrate on your talents. Realize you have a lot to offer.
- To feel better about your body, focus on positive thoughts and healthy activities.
- Participating in a variety of sports or activities: This can be a great way to stay healthy and fit, which adds to a positive body image.
- Taking up a new hobby. If you ever wanted to learn to play an instrument or play chess, go ahead and do it. Take time to find your hidden talents and enjoy what you do.
Comments