Is Your Skin Ageing Too Fast? It Could Be Photoageing; Know What This Is And Prevention Steps You Must Try

Skin Care: There can be multiple reasons behind premature ageing. If you notice signs and symptoms of ageing at an early age it could be photoageing. Read here to know what leads to photoageing and various prevention steps.
Skin Care: Exposure to UV rays can lead to premature ageing
You cannot avoid the signs of aging with time. Wrinkles, fine lines, pigmentation, and age spots are some signs of ageing visible on your skin. But are you experiencing these signs a little before? It can be due to repeated exposure to ultraviolet (UV) rays. Exposure to UV rays is harmful for your skin health. The premature ageing due to exposure to UV rays is called photoageing. The continuous exposure to UV rays damages your youthful skin and the signs of ageing starts to appear. The UV rays damages the essential protein of the skin which leads to photoageing. The signs of photoageing are different from natural ageing process.
Dr. Manoj Johar explained, "Skin is the largest area of contact of an individual to the environment. It reacts with the environment in different ways. Anything in the environment which is not good for the skin including air, water and light can affect the skin. Out of these UV rays are one of the most noticeable factors that lead to photoageing. If your body does not have the right resistance to fight the UV rays, your skin is likely to get affected."
Signs of photoageing
- Wrinkles
- Dark spots
- Loss of skin tone
- A yellow tint in the skin
- Easy brushing
- Leathery texture on the skin
These symptoms are generally visible on the areas exposed to sun like face, neck and hands.
Ways to prevent photoageing
Simple precautions can help you prevent photoageing. The early signs of ageing can be eliminated with few minor modifications. Special care form the initial stage can help you avoid the condition from occurring. Here are some ways to prevent photoaeing:
- Cover your skin as much as possible before stepping out
- Never forget your sunscreen and apply it time to time
- Avoid contact with strong sunlight during afternoon
- Carry an umbrella or a hat with you
- Wear light fabrics which suit your skin type
"Prevention starts with taking care of all the factors which can affect your skin health. It begins with good lifestyle habits, regularity towards skin care routine, consumption of adequate amount of water and a healthy diet. One should also avoid habits like drinking, smoking and excess of anything. Blending it with regular exercise and meditation can give you better results. These are some primary steps; one must protect skin from too sunlight exposure. Use of sun screen also plays a major role. Sun screen should be applied on regular basis on the exposed areas. The sunscreen should be of a moderate intensity so that it is not too high in chemicals. Apply sun screen frequently for regular protection," Dr. Manoj added.
(Dr. Manoj Johar is Director, Aesthetic and Reconstructive Surgery at Max Super Speciality Hospital)
