Is Your Headache A Symptom Of Hypertension? Know The Symptoms Of High Blood Pressure And Prevention Steps
High blood pressure or hypertension is the leading cause of heart diseases. It generally does not have any symptom which makes it difficult to control it during the initial stage. According to a study headache is a symptom of high blood pressure.
High Blood Pressure: Headache can be a silent symptom of high blood pressure says study
High blood pressure is known as a silent killer as it generally does not have any side effects. High blood pressure if left uncontrolled can contribute to a higher risk of cardiovascular diseases and stroke. Poor diet and sedentary lifestyle are the main causes of high blood pressure. One needs to make simple modifications that can help in controlling hypertension. The amount of stress one goes through and the lifestyle followed have increased overall number of hypertension cases. Early detection can help in controlling high blood pressure on time. But there are no early symptoms of high blood pressure which leads to ignorance of the condition. This further leads to a higher risk of heart diseases.
Hypertension symptoms: Is headache a sign of high blood pressure?
According to a study conducted with US National Library of Medicine National Institutes of Health, secondary headaches and high blood pressure are linked to each other. The study highlighted that high blood pressure can cause headaches because it affects the blood-brain barrier. As per the authors of the study, hypertension puts extra pressure on the brain of the person.
But other studies also mentioned that one can experience a headache due to high blood pressure only when the readings cross 180/120.
There are some symptoms associated with extremely high blood pressure like- severe headache, vision problems, chest pain, irregular heartbeat, difficulty in breathing, fatigue or blood in urine.
How to control high blood pressure?
If you are also suffering from high blood pressure you must make necessary changes before it is too late to take control over the situation. You can make simple modifications to control high blood pressure and its adverse effects. Here are some healthy habits which can result in normal blood pressure numbers.
1. Watch your diet- You need to make necessary changes in your diet to control the bad effects of high blood pressure. Add more foods that are naturally low in sodium and high in fibre. Avoid highly processed foods and foods loaded with oil and salt.
2. Exercise regularly- Regular is the best way to reduce the risk of many diseases. It can help you control the risk of high blood pressure.
3. If you are overweight you must lose weight and reach a healthy BMI
4. Consume less caffeine throughout the day
5. Reduce stress and keep a check on your blood pressure
