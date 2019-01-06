ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Is Your Dog Obese? Beware! It May Reduce It's Lifespan, Finds New Study

Is Your Dog Obese? Beware! It May Reduce It's Lifespan, Finds New Study

The research, from the University of Liverpool in the UK, reveals that the lifespan of overweight dogs was up to two-and-half years shorter when compared to ideal-weight dogs.
  By: IANS  Updated: Jan 6, 2019 02:05 IST
2-Min Read
Is Your Dog Obese? Beware! It May Reduce It

It is important to feed your dog in a proper to ensure he stays in shape

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Heavy pets are likely to suffer from joint diseases
  2. They are also likely to have breathing issues
  3. The study examined more than 50,000 dogs in 12 popular breeds

If you thought that obesity affects only humans, you may be wrong. It can also shorten lives of your canine friends, finds a research.

The research, from the University of Liverpool in the UK, reveals that the lifespan of overweight dogs was up to two-and-half years shorter when compared to ideal-weight dogs.

"Owners are often unaware that their dog is overweight, and many may not realise the impact that it can have on their health," said Alex German, Professor at the university.


RELATED STORIES

Parents, Do Not Worry! Obese Kids Are As Smart As Their Leaner Peers; Study

In fact, boys with higher aerobic fitness at the baseline of the study had poorer cognition during the two-year follow-up than those with lower fitness.

School-Based Nutritional Programmes Can Help Cut Obesity In Kids, Tips To Prevent Childhood Obesity

Being overweight or obese early in life affects health across the lifespan, contributing to a range of chronic diseases such as hypertension, diabetes, and depression that reduce productivity and shorten life expectancy.

"What they may not know is that if their beloved pet is too heavy, they are more likely to suffer from other problems such as joint disease, breathing issues, and certain types of cancer, as well as having a poorer quality of life. These health and well-being issues can significantly impact how long they live," he added.

The study, published in the Journal of Veterinary Internal Medicine, examined more than 50,000 dogs across 12 of the most popular dog breeds.

Although the study did not examine the reasons behind the extra pounds in dogs, feeding habits are thought to play a role in pet obesity.

According to a recent Better Cities For Pets survey, more than half (54 per cent) of cat and dog owners always or often give their pet food if they beg for it, and nearly a quarter (22 per cent) of cat and dog owners sometimes overfeed their pet to keep them happy.

"For many owners, giving food, particularly tasty table scraps and tidbits, is the way we show affection for our pets," German said.

"Being careful about what you feed your dog could go a long way to keeping them in good shape and enabling them to be around for many years to come," he noted. 



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored

10 Foods And Drinks To Help Manage Blood Sugar

 

Home Remedies

Rich In Proteins And Other Nutrients This Food Can Be Great For Your Skin As Well!
Rich In Proteins And Other Nutrients This Food Can Be Great For Your Skin As Well!

................... Advertisement ...................

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

New Device To Make Glucose Monitoring 'Painless' For Diabetics

Is Your Dog Obese? Beware! It May Reduce It's Lifespan, Finds New Study

This Primrose Plant Compound Could Combat Eye Cancer

Here's An Effective Tip To Prevent Late-Life Depression You All Must Follow

Balancing Protein Consumption With Alternative Sources Can Reduce Diet Related Deaths: Study

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases