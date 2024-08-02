Home »  Living Healthy »  Is Your Air Fryer Slowly Poisoning You And Your Family?

Is Your Air Fryer Slowly Poisoning You And Your Family?

Here are a few of the many potential health risks which one faces while using air fryers over a prolonged period of time.
  By: Aayushi Singh Chauhan  Updated: Aug 2, 2024 06:40 IST
3-Min Read
Is Your Air Fryer Slowly Poisoning You And Your Family?

Air fryers have become a staple in many kitchens, celebrated for their ability to cook food with minimal oil while still delivering crispy results. However, concerns have surfaced about the potential health risks associated with these popular appliances. Beyond common worries like acrylamide formation and non-stick coatings, there's a less frequently discussed risk: exposure to antimony. This article explores the potential dangers of using air fryers, focusing on antimony and other health risks, and offers tips on how to use these appliances safely.

Understanding how air fryers work

Air fryers use rapid air circulation to cook food, reducing the need for oil. The hot air is circulated around the food, cooking it quickly and evenly. While this method is healthier than traditional frying, it can produce harmful substances under certain conditions. Here are a few of the many potential health risks which one faces while using air fryers over a prolonged period of time:



1.⁠ ⁠Acrylamide formation

High-temperature cooking methods, including air frying, can lead to the formation of acrylamide, a potential carcinogen. Acrylamide forms in starchy foods, such as potatoes, when cooked at high temperatures.



2.⁠ ⁠Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbons (PAHs) and Heterocyclic Amines (HCAs)

These chemicals can form when meat is cooked at high temperatures and are linked to cancer in animal studies. Air frying at high temperatures can contribute to their formation.

3.⁠ ⁠Non-stick coatings

Many air fryer baskets are coated with non-stick materials like Teflon. When these coatings are overheated or scratched, they can release toxic fumes, including perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA), which is associated with various health issues.

4.⁠ ⁠Antimony exposure

Antimony is used in the manufacturing process of some air fryer components and as a catalyst in the plastic parts. It can be released during the heating process. Chronic exposure to antimony has been linked to respiratory problems, skin irritation, and, in severe cases, can have radiological effects, potentially causing harm to young children and unborn babies.

Antimony and radiological concerns

Antimony, a metalloid used in some manufacturing processes, can become a health hazard when it leaches into food or is released as fumes. Long-term exposure to antimony can cause serious health problems, including:

1.⁠ ⁠Respiratory issues

Inhaling antimony can lead to lung diseases and chronic respiratory problems.

2.⁠ ⁠Skin irritation

Direct contact with antimony can cause skin conditions like dermatitis.

3.⁠ ⁠Radiological damage

Prolonged exposure, particularly in pregnant women, can lead to developmental issues in unborn children and increased cancer risk.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Photo Credit: iStock

Safe usage tips

To mitigate the risks associated with using air fryers, including exposure to antimony, follow these safety guidelines:

1.⁠ ⁠Choose quality appliances

Invest in air fryers from reputable brands that use safer materials. Look for certifications indicating low levels of hazardous chemicals.

2.⁠ ⁠Avoid overheating

Do not cook foods at excessively high temperatures. Lower temperatures can reduce the formation of harmful chemicals like acrylamide and prevent the release of toxic fumes from non-stick coatings.

3.⁠ ⁠Regular cleaning

Clean your air fryer regularly to prevent the buildup of food residues that can decompose and release harmful substances. Ensure all parts are in good condition, free of scratches or damage.

4.⁠ ⁠Ventilation

Use your air fryer in a well-ventilated area to disperse any fumes that might be released during cooking.

5.⁠ ⁠Limit use

While air fryers are convenient, use them as part of a varied cooking routine. Balance air-fried foods with those prepared using other methods, such as steaming, boiling, and baking.

6.⁠ ⁠Monitor for recalls

Stay informed about product recalls and safety notices related to kitchen appliances, including air fryers, to ensure you're using the safest equipment available.

Air fryers offer a healthier alternative to traditional frying but are not without their risks. From acrylamide formation to the potential dangers of antimony exposure, it's essential to be aware of the hazards and take steps to mitigate them. By choosing high-quality appliances, avoiding overheating, maintaining proper cleaning routines, and ensuring good ventilation, you can safely enjoy the benefits of air frying. Prioritising safety in your kitchen practices will help protect your family's health, allowing you to use your air fryer without fear of long-term harm.


Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.

Trending Diseases