Follow These Tips To Start Exercising Again After A Long Break
If you want to get in shape before the summer arrives, we've some tips that can help restart your fitness journey.
Pushing yourself too much, especially during the initial stage can lead to injuries
Getting back to working out after a break might seem like a difficult task. During the winter season, you are likely to skip your workout sessions. Laziness, fatigue, winter blues and the cold weather can be some of the possible reasons. Now, as the season is ready to shift in a few weeks, you might be trying to get back on your fitness routine. If you want to get in shape before the summer arrives, we've some tips that can help restart your fitness journey.
1. Prepare yourself mentally
A simple workout may seem a bit challenging. Therefore, it is essential to be mentally ready. Pay attention to your fitness goals. Recognize the changes you have been experiencing since you have stopped exercising. Look at your previous pictures or videos of exercising for some motivation.
2. Take it slow
It is crucial to set doable and attainable objectives. Pushing yourself too much, especially during the initial stage can lead to injuries and set you back. Begin with low-intensity exercises. Once you regain your stamina and strength, gradually increase the intensity of your workouts.
3. Rest properly
You might not have the same strength while restarting your fitness journey. Therefore, rest properly for post-workout recovery. It will prepare your body for the next workout and reduce the chances of injuries.
4. Track your progress
It is crucial to celebrate small achievements to stay motivated. Monitor your progress and set future goals accordingly. It will help you determine the duration of the workout, number of reps to be done and much more.
5. Be consistent
In order to achieve long-term fitness goals, consistency is the key. Make exercise a regular part of your routine. It will help you stay on track and achieve desirable results.
Make sure that you perform a warm-up and a cool-down routine before and after your workouts respectively.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
