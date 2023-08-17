Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS): 7 Foods To Avoid & 7 Foods To Eat Daily
Read on as we discuss foods you should eat and avoid for better health if you have IBS.
Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) is a common gastrointestinal disorder that affects the large intestine. It is characterised by symptoms such as abdominal pain, bloating, gas, and changes in bowel habits (diarrhoea or constipation). It is a chronic condition with no known cure, but its symptoms can be managed.
Diet has been found to play a significant role in IBS. Certain foods can improve or worsen symptoms in individuals with IBS. Identifying and eliminating trigger foods from the diet is a common approach to managing IBS symptoms. This can be done through an elimination diet, where specific foods are eliminated and gradually reintroduced to determine which ones are problematic. Keep reading as we discuss foods you should eat and avoid for better health if you have IBS.
Foods to Eat if you have IBS:
1. Fibre-rich foods
Whole grains, such as oats and brown rice, as well as fruits and vegetables, adds bulk to your stool and helps maintain regular bowel movements.
2. Probiotic foods
Yogurt, kefir, sauerkraut, and other fermented foods contain beneficial bacteria that can help balance your gut microbiome and reduce IBS symptoms.
3. Low-fat foods
Lean meats, poultry, fish, and low-fat dairy products can be less irritating and easier to digest for individuals with IBS.
4. Ginger
It has anti-inflammatory properties and can help soothe the digestive system. Fresh ginger can be added to meals or consumed as ginger tea.
5. Peppermint
Peppermint tea or oil can relax the muscles of the gastrointestinal tract, reducing bloating and abdominal pain associated with IBS.
6. Low FODMAP foods
FODMAPs (Fermentable Oligosaccharides, Disaccharides, Monosaccharides, and Polyols) are a group of carbohydrates that may trigger IBS symptoms. Consult a registered dietitian for a comprehensive list of low-FODMAP foods suitable for you.
7. Water and herbal teas
Staying hydrated is crucial for proper bowel function. Drinking water and herbal teas, such as chamomile or fennel, can help relieve IBS symptoms.
Foods to Avoid if you have IBS:
1. High-fat foods
Fried foods, fatty cuts of meat, and creamy sauces can exacerbate IBS symptoms, especially if you experience diarrhoea.
2. Spicy foods
Hot peppers, chilli powder, and other spicy foods can irritate the digestive system and trigger symptoms.
3. Certain vegetables
Cruciferous vegetables like broccoli, cabbage, and cauliflower, as well as legumes like beans and lentils, can cause gas and bloating.
4. Artificial sweeteners
Sugar alcohols like sorbitol and xylitol, commonly found in sugar-free gum, candies, and beverages, can lead to diarrhoea and abdominal discomfort.
5. High-lactose dairy products
Milk, ice cream, and certain cheeses contain lactose, which may trigger symptoms in individuals with lactose intolerance. Opt for lactose-free alternatives.
6. Gluten-containing foods
Some individuals with IBS find relief by reducing or eliminating gluten from their diet. Avoid wheat, barley, and rye products unless they are gluten-free.
7. Caffeinated beverages and alcohol
Coffee, tea, and alcoholic drinks can stimulate the digestive system, leading to increased bowel movements and potential discomfort for some individuals with IBS.
Working with a healthcare professional, such as a registered dietitian, can be beneficial in developing an individualised diet plan for managing IBS. In some cases, additional interventions like stress management techniques, medication, or dietary supplements may be recommended alongside dietary changes.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
