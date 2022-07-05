Intravenous Vitamin C Therapy: Heres What You Need To Know About It & Health Benefits
Dr. Anjali Hooda highlights the benefits of intravenous vitamin C therapy in an Instagram post.
Citrus fruits such as oranges are rich in Vitamin C and have numerous health benefits
Vitamin C is important for the growth and development of the body. It's a natural antioxidant that helps in building immunity. Besides this, vitamin C is known to reduce the risk of various chronic diseases. Although it cannot be produced naturally in the body, it can be found in various fruits and vegetables like oranges, strawberries, kiwi fruit, lemon, and others. Dr. Anjali Hooda, a specialist in obesity, metabolic medicine, and clinical nutrition, lists the benefits of vitamin C in an Instagram video. She also states the benefits of vitamin C – intravenous therapy. In this, the vitamin may be taken by mouth or given by an intravenous (IV) infusion (through a vein into the bloodstream).
Stating the benefits of vitamin C in the video, she says it boosts immunity and promotes faster recovery and collagen production. She also tells that vitamin C prevents frequent allergies, and contains anti-cancer properties.
Dr. Anjali writes that “Vitamin-C,” also referred to as Ascorbic acid, is one of the most vital vitamins of our body. It doesn't just provide immunity to our body but also imparts that ultimate glow to the skin.
She further states, “Through intravenous Vit-C therapy, the maximum amount of the vitamin is absorbed in our body directly bypassing the gut.”
According to her, the benefits of vitamin C intravenous therapy include:
1) It increases lymphocytes, which protect the body against certain viral and bacterial Infections.
2) It improves iron absorption in the body.
3) It reduces inflammation by neutralising the effect of free radicals.
4) It enhances collagen production, making your skin look youthful.
5) It prevents wrinkles and fine lines.
6) It protects the skin from harmful UV rays.
7) It keeps the skin hydrated.
8) It reduces pains and aches.
Take a look:
Dr. Anjali Hooda often shares health-related tips for her followers on Instagram. While giving tips on ways to have a flatter tummy, she warns about developing cardiovascular issues and Type 2 diabetes if the waist-hip ratio in men is greater than 0.9 and greater than 0.85 in women. She gives five tips to shed the extra kilos from your body and have a flatter tummy. According to her, go for a low-carb diet and do fasting more often. She also suggests living a stress-free life that would help one prevent the increase of cortisol (stress hormone) in the body. Increase insoluble and soluble fibres in your diet and some weight lifting may also help.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.