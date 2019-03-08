International Women's Day 2019: This Women's Day Get The Best Fitness Inspiration From These Amazing Women
International Women's Day: Since it's the day of celebratingbrave, dynamic and powerful women, we pay tribute to some inspiring iconsin the world of fitness and health.
International Women's Day is a call for taking action for the equality of women in all spheres of life.
March 8 is observed as International Women's Day every year. On this day, the social, economic, political and cultural achievements of women are celebrated all across the world. In today's world, it is very important for us to be emotionally, mentally and physically strong. Well, it does require constant effort, an optimistic approach towards life and most importantly looking up to some strong, inspirational and fearless personalities around us. Since it's the day of celebrating brave, dynamic and powerful women, we pay tribute to some inspiring icons in the world of fitness and health. While there are of course countless women we should look up to, we have selected our top 5 to help you feel motivated, empowered and most of all proud to be a woman!
Have a look at top 5 inspiring women:
1. Rujuta Diwekar
On this women's day, we had a word with the nutrition specialist and asked her about working mothers and how they tend to ignore their health and nutrition because of their kids, work pressure and family. However, that should not be the case. Nutrition and health should be on top no matter what your age is. Rujuta Diwekar has always said, home cooked, simple and nourishing meals are the best and should be eaten. She also suggests some sort of physical activity to be done in day to day life. "You intuitively know and now studies also confirm that mother's health has a huge impact on the child's well being. In that sense, women with children have a bigger responsibility towards their health because their habits, both good and bad, will be watched and imitated by the kids. By looking after yourself, eating on time and making time to exercise, you essentially create a healthy ecosystem for the kid to thrive," she says.
Rujuta Diwekar is a popular name in the Bollywood industry. Celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Anil Ambani and Anupam Kher are a few of her numerous B-town clientele. She shares a personal detail from Kareena Kapoor's fitness diary, which she follows on a daily basis "In one word, I would say priorities. She eats on time, works out, goes to work, and essentially makes time to enjoy the life that she has built for herself.
Speaking further on the occasion of International Women's Day the celebrity nutritionist has only one message. "Don't talk about yourself in terms of body weight, there's much more to you as a person and now is a good time to explore that."
2. Shilpa Shetty
We all are aware of the kind of love Shilpa Shetty Kundra has for yoga, fitness and even food (courtesy Sunday Binges). This Women's Day we look at one of the many instances of how the actress has continued to be an icon of inspiration
"Your health is an investment, not an expense. Start making healthy choices now so that you don't have to regret at a later stage in your life. Choose mindfully!" writes Shilpa Shetty in her Instagram post.
Time and again, Shilpa Shetty Kundra has proved that health is something which should never be ignored. From sharing unique, healthy and delicious dishes with her fans to trying different yoga poses every week, Shilpa does it all. The actress is against the idea of starving or following crash diets to maintain a perfect figure. Her Instagram account is a testimony of this.
Stop saying "I can't, , I don't think I can.. I won't, I'll try, Maybe, Later or Tomorrow". If you want it, you will find a way. Making excuses will never let you achieve your goals. Where there's a will, there's a way!
Life is all about making new experiences and learning from your past mistakes. So, to be happy and have a positive approach, to boost your health and achieve your goals, it is important to redefine the way you think. #ShilpaKaMantra #TuesdayThoughts #Gratitude #PostiveThinking
3. Sonali Bendre
This year 2019 cannot be passed without the mention of cancer survivor Sonali Bendre. Life goes on, this popular phrase is apt for the cancer survivor and popular actress Sonali Bendre Behl's. Sonali Bendre Behl's news of metastatic cancer was a shocking one and the entire Bollywood industry, and her fans across the world were left in awe.
Recently, the actress posted on social media platform (Instagram) that her journey was a challenging one but like any other cancer survivor she stood rock solid. Sonali did not let cancer come in between her fondness towards Book Cluband continues with it. This shows one should not get disheartened by the sorrows of life instead face them without any fear. Though, it requires a lot of strength but it is possible.
Amidst all the pain and struggles, Sonali Bendre stood up, went vocal about her sufferings and emerged victorious. No doubt, she truly inspired many people emotionally, mentally and physically.
The idea was almost preposterous. An almost bald head, barely any make-up and a huge scar was not the norm for @vogue. But, I guess that's my new normal. Of course I had my reservations, and, if I dare say, insecurities - but a candid conversation with the lovely ladies @priya_tanna and @anaitashroffadajania cleared my doubts. And before I knew it, I was standing in front of the camera, ready to uncover my new reality. The icing on the cake was the fact that I needed one-third of the time for hair and make-up????. So I closed my eyes and jumped into it, full throttle, and this is the result. Thank you, @meghamahindru for telling my story; and thank you @ridburman for understanding my story and saying it so beautifully through your lens. If there's a piece of advice I can give you all after this, it would be to 'Find your new normal'. It's very liberating. Click on the link in the bio to read the full article! #SwitchOnTheSunshine #OneDayAtATime
4. Yasmin Karachiwala
Another fitness inspiration in town, Yasmin Karachiwala cannot be ignored. She is a fitness guru many Bollywood celebrities swear by. From variations in Pilates to quick and easy workouts, Yasmin Karachiwala includes all sorts of exercises in her fitness regime. She started the Pilates festival last year and concluded the second edition of the festival recently. This festival spreads awareness about this amazing full-body workout. Celebrities like Katrina Kaif and Priety Zinta also include this in their fitness regime and shared some of the health benefits Pilates offers. This strenuous workout helps enhance the flexibility, improves the balance and posture of an individual. In addition, it helps in strengthening the core muscles and helps you achieve a slim waistline and perfect abs.
Happy International Women's Day to all the women out there!
