International Nurses Day 2021: The Role Of Nurses During The Covid-19 Pandemic; Know The Theme

International Nurses Day is celebrated on 12 May each year around the world. This day marks the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing. It was first organised by the International Council of Nurses (ICN) in 1965. This is used as an opportunity to highlight the contribution of nurses worldwide in the healthcare sector. As the world is currently battling with the coronavirus pandemic, it is crucial to highlight the vital role nurses play in fighting against the deadly virus. Nurses, doctors and other healthcare workers are working uninterruptedly to provide healthcare facilities to the people. On International Nurses Day, let's know the theme and more about this day.
International Nurses Day 2021: Theme and the crucial role of nurses
The theme for the International Nurses Day 2021 is 'Nurses: A voice to lead- A vision for furtue healthcare.' According to International Council of Nurses, the theme focuses on how nursing will look into the future as well how the profession will transform the next stage of healthcare.
Sr. Minimole Varghese, Chief Nursing Officer at Fortis Hospital says, "Especially during this pandemic, the roles of nurses have changed with great responsibilities and with a lot of challenges. A typical day in the life of a nurse on the Covid war front is filled with great uncertainty and a constant marathon. Covid-19 pandemic has put the entire healthcare community in trial mode. A trial that tested each and every healthcare provider's endurance and resilience. Nurses were no different. Nurses are an integral part of the emergency care as well. Nurses are vital in mobilizing resources, ensuring appropriate patient monitoring, and providing the right care to needy patients."
"Nurses have started having a bigger role when it comes to patient care in Covid-19 units. Frequent rounds and monitoring, ensuring patient receives food and medications round the clock, risk prevention and mitigation, attending to doctors and following specific instructions, collecting blood samples, escalating warning signs, etc., places nurses on a higher pedestal of responsibility and accountability," Varghese adds.
