International Nurses Day 2021: The Role Of Nurses During The Covid-19 Pandemic; Know The Theme

International Nurses Day 2021: The Role Of Nurses During The Covid-19 Pandemic; Know The Theme

International Nurses Day is observed on 12 May worldwide. The them for the year 2021 is 'Nurses: A voice to lead- A vision for furtue healthcare.' Read here to know about the crucial role of nurses during the ongoing pandemic.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  Varsha Vats Updated: May 12, 2021 02:22 IST
2-Min Read
International Nurses Day 2021: The Role Of Nurses During The Covid-19 Pandemic; Know The Theme

International Nurses Day 2021: Nurses play a crucial role in the healthcare system

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. International Nurses day is observed on 12 May each year
  2. It marks the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale
  3. 'Nurses: A voice to lead- A vision for furtue healthcare,' theme for 2021

International Nurses Day is celebrated on 12 May each year around the world. This day marks the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing. It was first organised by the International Council of Nurses (ICN) in 1965. This is used as an opportunity to highlight the contribution of nurses worldwide in the healthcare sector. As the world is currently battling with the coronavirus pandemic, it is crucial to highlight the vital role nurses play in fighting against the deadly virus. Nurses, doctors and other healthcare workers are working uninterruptedly to provide healthcare facilities to the people. On International Nurses Day, let's know the theme and more about this day.

International Nurses Day 2021: Theme and the crucial role of nurses

The theme for the International Nurses Day 2021 is 'Nurses: A voice to lead- A vision for furtue healthcare.' According to International Council of Nurses, the theme focuses on how nursing will look into the future as well how the profession will transform the next stage of healthcare.


Also read: Importance Of Nurses Supporting Diabetics: Here's What You Need To Know

bh1v69q8

International Nurses Day 2021: Nurses play a vital role in emergency care
Photo Credit: iStock

Sr. Minimole Varghese, Chief Nursing Officer at Fortis Hospital says, "Especially during this pandemic, the roles of nurses have changed with great responsibilities and with a lot of challenges. A typical day in the life of a nurse on the Covid war front is filled with great uncertainty and a constant marathon. Covid-19 pandemic has put the entire healthcare community in trial mode. A trial that tested each and every healthcare provider's endurance and resilience. Nurses were no different. Nurses are an integral part of the emergency care as well. Nurses are vital in mobilizing resources, ensuring appropriate patient monitoring, and providing the right care to needy patients."

Also read: Role of Nurses And Midwives: Here's Everything You Need To Know

"Nurses have started having a bigger role when it comes to patient care in Covid-19 units. Frequent rounds and monitoring, ensuring patient receives food and medications round the clock, risk prevention and mitigation, attending to doctors and following specific instructions, collecting blood samples, escalating warning signs, etc., places nurses on a higher pedestal of responsibility and accountability," Varghese adds.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.



