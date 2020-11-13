World Diabetes Day 2020 Focuses On The Importance Of Nurses Supporting Diabetics: Here's What You Need To Know
World Diabetes Day 2020 theme is "The Nurse And Diabetes". It highlights the crucial role that nurses play in helping people with diabetes and others with a range of health concerns.
World Diabetes Day 2020: One in two adults with diabetes remain undiagnosed- studies
HIGHLIGHTS
- November 14 is World Diabetes Day
- It is meant to raise awareness about causes, prevention tips for diabetes
- Nurses play a crucial role in supporting diabetics
World Diabetes Day 2020: November 14 is observed as World Diabetes Day. This day is meant to raise awareness about diabetes causes, living with diabetes and tips for prevention. India is known to be the diabetes capital of the world. According to the World Health Organization, 6% of the world's population has diabetes. This year, World Diabetes Day falls during a global pandemic, which has taken over a million lives all across the world. People with diabetes are at higher risk of severe COVID-19 and even death, says WHO.
World Diabetes Day 2020: Theme and Significance
The Nurse and Diabetes is the theme for World Diabetes Day 2020. The theme is meant to raise awareness around the crucial role that nurses play in supporting people with diabetes. Nurses account for half of the global health workforce. They help people with a range of health concerns.
When it comes to diabetics, they too need the help of nurses. As the number of people with diabetes continues to rise across the world, the role of nurses and professional support staff has become all the more important.
This World Diabetes Day, there is a need for investment in education and training of nurses. If they get the right expertise, it can help nurses make substantial amount of difference for people affected by diabetes.
World Diabetes Day: Important facts and figures
1. The number of people living with diabetes is expected to rise to 578 million by 2030. In 2019, 463 million adults were living with diabetes.
2. One in two adults with diabetes remain undiagnosed. Majority of people have type 2 diabetes.
3. Three in four people with diabetes reside in low and middle income countries.
4. One in five people with diabetes are above the age of 65.
5. In 2019, diabetes caused 4.2 million deaths.
6. Speaking of the theme of World Diabetes Day, nurses account for 59% of health professionals, which is the largest occupational group.
7. Globally, the nursing workforce accounts for 27.9 million, of which 19.3 million are professionals.
8. Global shortage of nurses is somewhere around 5.9 million: Worlddiabetesday.org. 89% of this shortage is in low and middle-income countries.
9. There is a need for nursing graduates to increase by 8% a year, in order to overcome the predicted global shortfall by 2030.
10. Ninety of the nursing workforce is female.
This World Diabetes Day, let's recognise the importance of nurses in supporting diabetics across the world. Happy World Diabetes Day to all!
