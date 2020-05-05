International Midwives Day 2020 Highlights The Importance Of Midwives: Know Theme, Objectives, History And Much More
Theme of the internationals midwives day 2020 is ''Celebrate. Demonstrate. Mobilise. Unite.'
International Midwives Day 2020: This day recognises the work of midwives for a mother and her newborn
- International Midwives Day is observed on May 5th each year
- Midwives ensure that women and their babies receive care
- This day celebrates the achievements and contributions of midwives
International midwives day is observed on May 5th each year to highlight their important role in the society. This day appreciates the work of midwives in reducing maternal and neonatal morbidity and mortality. Every year the International Confederation of Midwives (ICM) comes up with a campaign theme to raise awareness about the status of midwives and the essential care they provide to mothers and their newborns. This year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this day will be celebrated with online campaigns #IThank and #IDM2020 to give recognition to the work of midwives.
According to WHO, Midwives play an instrumental role to introduce women to the health system and ensure that women and their babies receive a continuum of skilled care during pregnancy, childbirth, and in the important days and weeks after birth. According to the 2011 State of the World's Midwifery report, up to 3.6 million deaths could be avoided each year if midwifery services are upgraded.
International Midwives day 2020: Theme, significance and history
International Confederation of Midwives marked May 5 to recognise and celebrate the work of midwives with the celebration of International Midwives Day.
Theme of the internationals midwives day 2020 is ''Celebrate. Demonstrate. Mobilise. Unite.' According to ICM, this theme will focus in more depth on how midwives and women can partner together to mobilise and unite toward a shared goal of gender equality.
Objectives of midwives day-
1. Inform every individual about the important role of midwives for pregnant women and her baby.
2. Celebrate the achievements and contributions of midwives in the health sector.
3. Motivate policymakers to ensure resources to midwives and to give them the deserved recognition.
