Inflammation: 5 Anti-Inflammatory Herbs To Add To Your Diet
Various herbs are considered superfoods thanks to their beneficial effects on the body. These herbs will help you fight inflammation and boost overall health.
Herbs are known for their exceptional healing properties and can be helpful in reducing inflammation
Inflammation is a natural response of the immune system to protect the body from harmful stimuli such as pathogens, damaged cells or environmental irritants. When inflammation becomes chronic, it can contribute to various diseases such as heart disease, diabetes, and arthritis.
Through her Instagram, nutritionist Lovneet Batra explains how certain herbs are capable of reducing inflammation. She writes, “Inflammation is the body's way of fighting infections and healing. Diet plays a crucial role in your health. What you eat, including various herbs and spices, can help keep inflammation at bay while adding enjoyable flavours to your diet.”
5 Herbs that will help cure inflammation, according to the nutritionist:
- Ashwagandha contains compounds, including withaferin A (WA), that may help reduce inflammation in the body. By decreasing the markers of inflammation, it improves the immune cells, i.e., WBC's that combat infection.
- Ginger contains more than 100 active compounds, such as gingerol, shogaol, zingiberene, and zingerone, to name a few. These are likely responsible for its health effects, including helping reduce inflammation in the body.
- Tulsi has antimicrobial, anti-allergic and anti-inflammatory properties, therefore prevents the inflammation of the nasal mucous membrane during cold
- Black pepper and its main active compound piperine play a role in reducing inflammation in the body.
- Curcumin, the main antioxidant in turmeric, has powerful anti-inflammatory properties. According to the studies curcumin can block the activation of NF-kB, a molecule that activates genes that promote inflammation.
There are various other lifestyle choices that can make you prone to inflammation. Similarly, making healthy lifestyle choices can help prevent it altogether.
Tips to prevent inflammation:
- Eat foods that are high in nutrients like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean protein, and healthy fats.
- Exercise can help reduce inflammation by reducing fat stores in the body and promoting better circulation.
- Chronic stress can lead to inflammation. Practice relaxation techniques such as meditation, yoga, or deep breathing.
- Avoid smoking and excessive alcohol consumption as they can cause inflammation and damage to the body.
- Sleep deprivation can lead to the release of inflammatory substances in the body, make sure to sleep for at least 8 hours daily.
- Being overweight or obese can cause chronic inflammation. Maintain a healthy weight through a healthy diet and regular exercise.
Incorporate these herbs and healthy practices to your daily routine to prevent or treat inflammation.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
