Indias First XE Variant: Heres What You Need To Know
The woman that has contracted the XE variant in Mumbai is a 50 year costume designer by profession. It was been reported that her symptoms so far have been mild and hence do not seem worrisome.
India's first recorded case of XE variant i.e., an omicron's sub-variant has been detected in Mumbai as officials confirmed at Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. the XE variant was first reported in UK. it appears to be a combination BA.1 and BA.2, the 2 strains of the omicron variant.
“The XE variant is a recombinant, as it is comprised of genetic material from two other strains, which in this case are BA.1, the original strain of omicron, and BA.2, known as "stealth omicron." The World Health Organization released similar information, citing estimates that show XE is 10% more transmissible than BA.2. However, those findings require further confirmation, the agency noted.”
The woman that has contracted the variant is a 50 year costume designer by profession. It was been reported that her symptoms so far have been mild and hence do not seem worrisome. It has also been reported that the woman's travel history only recorded her travelling to South Africa in the month of February and was tested negative on arrival. However, after a follow up covid testing after a month recorded her to be positive. Interestingly, the very next day after being tested again she appeared to have tested negative again.
It has also been reported that the 21 people who tested have not required any oxygen and have not experienced any severe symptoms. Officials are suggesting the variant to not be dangerous and suggest people should not panic. However, XE variant is being reported to be comparatively more transmissible than other Covid-19 variants.
(Inputs from WHO)
