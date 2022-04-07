ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Indias First XE Variant: Heres What You Need To Know

Indias First XE Variant: Heres What You Need To Know

The woman that has contracted the XE variant in Mumbai is a 50 year costume designer by profession. It was been reported that her symptoms so far have been mild and hence do not seem worrisome.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Apr 7, 2022 10:11 IST
2-Min Read
Indias First XE Variant: Heres What You Need To Know

XE Variant: symptoms so far have been mild and hence do not seem worrisome

India's first recorded case of XE variant i.e., an omicron's sub-variant has been detected in Mumbai as officials confirmed at Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. the XE variant was first reported in UK. it appears to be a combination BA.1 and BA.2, the 2 strains of the omicron variant. 

“The XE variant is a recombinant, as it is comprised of genetic material from two other strains, which in this case are BA.1, the original strain of omicron, and BA.2, known as "stealth omicron." The World Health Organization released similar information, citing estimates that show XE is 10% more transmissible than BA.2. However, those findings require further confirmation, the agency noted.”

The woman that has contracted the variant is a 50 year costume designer by profession. It was been reported that her symptoms so far have been mild and hence do not seem worrisome. It has also been reported that the woman's travel history only recorded her travelling to South Africa in the month of February and was tested negative on arrival. However, after a follow up covid testing after a month recorded her to be positive. Interestingly, the very next day after being tested again she appeared to have tested negative again. 


RELATED STORIES
related

WHO Technical Lead Urges People To "Not Give Up", Fight Virus Together

The WHO is making regular appeals through its social media accounts urging people to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour.

related

Covid-19: Nutritionist Recommends Dosing Up On These 4 Supplements

Must take vitamins for Covid-19: Nutritionist Pooja Makhija says these can speed up recovery process, adds by no means are they a replacement to medical treatment

It has also been reported that the 21 people who tested have not required any oxygen and have not experienced any severe symptoms. Officials are suggesting the variant to not be dangerous and suggest people should not panic. However, XE variant is being reported to be comparatively more transmissible than other Covid-19 variants. 

(Inputs from WHO)

This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Beat Water Retention- 10 Hacks
Vegan Protein Sources
5 Ways To Have Bananas This Summer
Tips To Fix Your Sleep Cycle
Hydrating Summer Drinks
Health Tips To Get Summer Ready
Hypertension: Foods & Drinks To Avoid
Routine Health Checks Women Must Do
International Women's Day Special
Signs You Are Not Eating Enough Protein

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

Top 5 Male Enhancement Pills In 2022

 

Home Remedies

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra Outlines The Many Health Benefits Of Ginger
Nutritionist Lovneet Batra Outlines The Many Health Benefits Of Ginger

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

Urgently Address Gaps In Cancer Care: WHO

Add Peanuts To Young Children's Diet To Help Avoid Allergy, Says Study

What Is Zika Virus? Here's What You Should Know

Breakthrough Study Finds Association Between Fish Oil Supplements, Heart Rhythm Disorder

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases