Do You Feel Tired And Sluggish All The Time? These Lifestyle Changes Will Help You
Nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares some tips that will help you stay away from unnecessary tiredness and fatigue.
Foods rich in iron boost energy levels
Sometimes, due to the overload of responsibilities or a busy schedule, it becomes difficult to lead a disciplined life. Here, discipline would include everything right from maintaining a proper diet with high nutritional value to maintaining proper sleep hygiene in order to give rest to your body. There are times when you get extremely worn out. Then eventually, sleeping well, eating right, and spending time with family sets everything right. But, if you feel that this tiredness and fatigue is refusing to leave you for a long time, it's time to rethink. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares some lifestyle changes that you must make to feel energetic again. She dedicates a post on Instagram listing the tips that may impact your fatigue and boost your energy levels.
If you feel tired all the time, here are the lifestyle changes that you must make:
1. Fix your sleep quality
This could be one of the biggest and perhaps the most obvious reason you might be feeling tired. Sleep deprivation impacts far more than how “awake” you feel. It can affect your mood, memory, and cognitive performance. So, make sure that you sleep for at least seven to eight hours a day.
2. Eat for energy
Eating the right kind of food items can really boost the energy levels in your body. A great way to do so is by fueling your body with quality nutrients. Magnesium, present in bananas or even pumpkin seeds, is one of the most abundant minerals in the body. However, it's involved with muscle and nerve function, blood glucose control, and energy production.
3. B-vitamins
Food rich in vitamin B - including whole grains and leafy greens - help the body to use the energy-yielding nutrients for fuel. Otherwise, the body lacks energy.
4. Vitamin D
This is one of the most essential vitamins the body needs for various purposes. Mushrooms, egg yolk and sunlight are all packed with vitamin D. It makes our muscles work efficiently and boosts energy levels.
5. Iron
You must include chana, amaranth, and peanuts into your diet. These food items are loaded with iron and inadequate intake of the same can also result in fatigue. The main role of iron is to help your red blood cells transport oxygen throughout the body.
6. Know the right workout for the body
Adding physical activity to your routine fights fatigue and increases your energy levels. Also, exercising can lead to higher brain dopamine levels, which helps elevate mood. But more often than not, your exercise program falls by the wayside to boredom, leaving you lethargic. Hence, it's important to choose exercises and workouts that suit the best for your body.
7. Practice Meditation
Constant distractions rob us of our mental energy. Meditation can work as an instant energy booster, it can help soothe anxiety and stress, calm the mind, and give you a better insight into your thoughts and feelings.
If you are someone who has been dealing with constant fatigue and tiredness, try out these tips. And if nothing works out, do consult your doctor.
