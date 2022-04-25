ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  De-Stress Daily With These Tips From Rujuta Diwekar

De-Stress Daily With These Tips From Rujuta Diwekar

Three simple steps can help you get rid of stress every day.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Edited By:  NDTV Health Desk Updated: Apr 25, 2022 12:11 IST
6-Min Read
De-Stress Daily With These Tips From Rujuta Diwekar

Smartphone addiction isn't going to help us deal with stress

In our fast-paced lives, stress isn't something new. We all go through stressful periods on a daily basis. While there is nothing to boast about, there surely is a lot to work on. We don't have to be doomed to a life of daily stress. We can choose to de-stress ourselves and have a healthy mental state. In fact, there's a way we can do it with three simple steps. Follow nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar's tips on how to destress every day. Her steps are simple and easy. If you are struggling with your stress levels, do not fret about how to cope with it. Simply follow these steps. 

1. Reduce screen time

We often forget to take our eyes off our phones. Smartphone addiction isn't going to help us deal with stress. Instead of resigning ourselves to doomscrolling through our social media feeds, it's better to have some me-time. We should spend more time with ourselves than we spend on our phones.


RELATED STORIES
related

How To Ease Inflammation In The Body? Here Are A Few Tips

Too much inflammation can cause the immune system to target healthy organs and tissues, leading to a variety of health problems such as heart diseases, diabetes, arthritis, cancer, and depression. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra shared a few ways to reduce inflammation.

related

What Are The Benefits Of Corn Silk? Read On To Find Out

Corn silk contains a huge array of health benefits. Know these here

2. Appreciate the present moment

Most of us love to look at old photos and relish the good times we have had in the past. But what if you started enjoying the present? Cherish the way you are at present instead of waiting for three more years to appreciate your current efforts. Make it a policy decision in your life.

3. Take afternoon naps

Afternoon naps are a great way to rejuvenate ourselves. Sleep helps us to de-stress. Not only that. It also helps us to improve digestion, reduce bloating and improve our daily sleep cycle.

Take a look at this post:

Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar often shares her views related to health and fitness. Her earlier post was on signs of good health. She mentions the acts of sleeping well, relishing meals, exercising regularly, clearing her stomach efficiently and laughing loudly. “Just some of the signs of good health, come in all shapes, sizes and weight. You don't have to lose weight to get healthy,” Rujuta says in the caption box.

Follow these tips for a healthy lifestyle.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Beat Water Retention- 10 Hacks
Vegan Protein Sources
5 Ways To Have Bananas This Summer
Tips To Fix Your Sleep Cycle
Hydrating Summer Drinks
Health Tips To Get Summer Ready
Hypertension: Foods & Drinks To Avoid
Routine Health Checks Women Must Do
International Women's Day Special
Signs You Are Not Eating Enough Protein

Trending

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

5 Best Supplements for Muscle Growth To Get Shredded

 

Home Remedies

Experiencing Irregular Or Delayed Periods? Try Ayurveda And Dont Ignore It
Experiencing Irregular Or Delayed Periods? Try Ayurveda And Don't Ignore It

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

Urgently Address Gaps In Cancer Care: WHO

Add Peanuts To Young Children's Diet To Help Avoid Allergy, Says Study

What Is Zika Virus? Here's What You Should Know

Breakthrough Study Finds Association Between Fish Oil Supplements, Heart Rhythm Disorder

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -