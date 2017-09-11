ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Five Foods That Raise Your Blood Pressure

Five Foods That Raise Your Blood Pressure

If not treated well in time, High Blood Pressure may end up causing you stroke, heart-disorders, kidney disease, affect your eye-sight and what not.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Sep 11, 2017 06:07 IST
2-Min Read
Five Foods That Raise Your Blood Pressure

It is important to always keep your blood pressure in check.

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. High Blood pressure may lead to heart disorders and kidney disease.
  2. Excessive salts and sugars raise your blood pressure.
  3. Consumption of alcohol, coffee, sauces and pickles should be checked.
If not treated well in time, High Blood Pressure may end up causing you stroke, heart-disorders, kidney disease, affect your eye-sight and what not. With this much of danger in its godown already, you simply want to avoid High Blood Pressure at any costs. And not to worry, it’s possible. High blood pressure has become common nowadays, mainly because of unhealthy eating habits, age factors, irregular sleep schedules, sleeplessness and lack of exercise or physical activity. Symptoms may include headache, dizziness, breath-shortness, nausea etc. 

Here are five foods you must avoid so as to stay away from the clutches of High Blood Pressure:

1.    Alcohol
Although when taken within recommended volumes, alcohol consumption may help reduce your risk for high blood pressure and heart disease, but when consumed in higher quantities for prolonged periods of time, it will cause you dehydration and weight-gain ultimately leading to high blood pressure.
RELATED STORIES

'5 Herbs You Need If You Have High Blood Pressure'

'High BP Can Cause Organ Damage In Teenagers'


Also Read:
Foods You Should Definitely Avoid For A Clear Glowing Skin


2.    Coffee
It is believed that caffeine (a stimulant in coffee) blocks adenosine, a hormone that keeps your blood vessels widened. Thus, consumption of caffeine is known to increase your blood pressure levels both temporarily as well as in the long-run, if consumed regularly for a long duration of time.

3.    Pickles
Sodium is added to pickles in dangerous amounts while they are being processed. This makes pickles an undesirable choice of food for those suffering from high blood pressure.

4.    Sauces 
Large amounts of sugars and salts in condiments, sauces and other additives makes them a bad choice for those suffering from high blood pressure and for those trying to avoid it.

5.    Pastries
Donuts, cakes and cookies are fat-storehouse simply because sugar is a major ingredient used to make them. Excessive consumption may make you obese, therefore putting you on a higher risk for high blood pressure.

 

Trending

................... Advertisement ...................

   

HOME REMEDIES

Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches
Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches

FAQ

Read More »

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

TRENDING TOPICS

Latest stories

More »

Mums-To-Be, Sleeping On Your Back May Increase Risk Of Stillbirth!

Hospital Charges Rs 18 Lakh For A 15-Day Treatment, Girl Succumbs To Dengue

Irrational Use Of Antibiotics Can Be Hazardous: Expert Advice

These Squirrels Provide Clues For Treating Stroke-Related Brain Damage

This New Protein Can Control The Spread Of Cancer

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------