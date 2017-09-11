Home » Living Healthy » Five Foods That Raise Your Blood Pressure
Five Foods That Raise Your Blood Pressure
If not treated well in time, High Blood Pressure may end up causing you stroke, heart-disorders, kidney disease, affect your eye-sight and what not.
It is important to always keep your blood pressure in check.
HIGHLIGHTS
- High Blood pressure may lead to heart disorders and kidney disease.
- Excessive salts and sugars raise your blood pressure.
- Consumption of alcohol, coffee, sauces and pickles should be checked.
Here are five foods you must avoid so as to stay away from the clutches of High Blood Pressure:
1. Alcohol
Although when taken within recommended volumes, alcohol consumption may help reduce your risk for high blood pressure and heart disease, but when consumed in higher quantities for prolonged periods of time, it will cause you dehydration and weight-gain ultimately leading to high blood pressure.
2. Coffee
It is believed that caffeine (a stimulant in coffee) blocks adenosine, a hormone that keeps your blood vessels widened. Thus, consumption of caffeine is known to increase your blood pressure levels both temporarily as well as in the long-run, if consumed regularly for a long duration of time.
3. Pickles
Sodium is added to pickles in dangerous amounts while they are being processed. This makes pickles an undesirable choice of food for those suffering from high blood pressure.
4. Sauces
Large amounts of sugars and salts in condiments, sauces and other additives makes them a bad choice for those suffering from high blood pressure and for those trying to avoid it.
5. Pastries
Donuts, cakes and cookies are fat-storehouse simply because sugar is a major ingredient used to make them. Excessive consumption may make you obese, therefore putting you on a higher risk for high blood pressure.
