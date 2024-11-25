Home »  Living Healthy »  Health Expert Reveals How Often You Should Wash Towels

In his recent Instagram post, Doctor Sirak Darbinian shared why towels should be washed more often
  By: DoctorNDTV    Edited By: NDTV Health Desk Updated: Nov 25, 2024
Every day, bath towels come into contact with the most intimate parts of your body. After they have dried, we usually hang them up without bothering until they begin to smell. That begs the question: How frequently should you wash your bath towels? Doctor Sirak Darbinian has the answer. In his recent Instagram post, the health expert shares why towels should be washed more often. 

In the video, Dr Sirak says, “When you wash your body, even though your body is freshly washed and it's supposed to be super clean, it is not sterile. When you dry yourself, that moisture that's inside your towel, combined with the bacteria that the towel grabs from your body, becomes a cesspool of infection. On day zero, after your towel has been freshly washed and not used, you can culture bacteria out of the towel. Proven to be true. On day one, the bacterial count rises. Five days after use, your towel is so filled with bacteria. I'm sure some of you can even smell that wet, weird rag, dish rag smell that comes out of your towel. That is bacteria eating your body oils in order to survive and growing in a lush, plush material of the towel. Same thing applies for your face.” 

Doctor Sirak Darbinian explained how often you should wash your towels. “Wash your towels or change your towels three times a week. And I'm saying three times because by day three, the bacterial counts have gone up so much that you would rather change the towel and you will have a lot less acne, a lot less problems, and you will thank me later,” concludes Sirak.



In his previous post, Sirak Darbinian talked about temporomandibular joint syndrome [TMJ] and whether it can be treated by using night guards. The answer is no. The doctor explained that TMJ is a group of conditions that cause pain and dysfunction in the jaw joint and muscles that control jaw movement. One of the factors responsible for the syndrome is teeth grinding, night guards don't stop you from grinding but it prevents your teeth from breaking. 

Head over to Doctor Sirak Darbinian's Instagram account for more health tips. 


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

Trending Diseases