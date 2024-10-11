Gut Health And Weight Loss: Lifestyle Coach Explains How Constipation Can Result In Fat Gain
Lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho talks about gut health and hormonal health.
Oestrogen plays a significant role in regulating gastrointestinal motility according to Luke Coutinho
Life is good when everything goes according to your plan. And no, we're not just talking about work presentations or good hair days, your digestive system counts too. However, if your bowel movement is out of balance, it may show up on the weighing scale. If you're not sure why the number on the scale is fluctuating, one of the reasons can be frequent digestive problems. In a post shared on Instagram, lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho explains how constipation can impact your oestrogen levels, which eventually results in weight gain. He writes, “13 years ago when I started my practice, I would see daily, cases of constipation and other conditions...constipation always intrigued me because of what it does for a person beyond just not passing a stool ....can it be connected with fat gain especially in the abdominal area? How about fatigue, headaches, migraines, break fog and autoimmune?”
Luke Coutinho adds that when he started working with patients with constipation, he realised that as soon as the problem of constipation was solved several other disease symptoms and conditions also started getting better. Explaining how constipation makes an impact on oestrogen levels, he writes, “Oestrogen plays a significant role in regulating various physiological functions in the body, including gastrointestinal motility. Research indicates that oestrogen influences the secretion of neurotransmitters that control bowel contractions. Fluctuations in oestrogen levels during the menstrual cycle can lead to altered bowel habits in some women.”
Luke further says that when stool is not passed effectively, the body sometimes recycles estrone and estradiol gets back into circulation. This can lead to elevated levels in the bloodstream, resulting in a condition known as "oestrogen dominance." Excess oestrogen in the body causes several health issues like weight gain, menstrual irregularities and increased risk of developing conditions such as endometriosis and certain types of cancer. Women with elevated oestrogen levels are prone to excess weight gain.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
“The relationship between constipation and oestrogen dominance forms a feedback loop that can exacerbate health issues. When oestrogen is reabsorbed due to constipation, it can lead to increased body fat, which in turn produces more oestrogen - a phenomenon known as "adipose tissue oestrogen synthesis," reads the side note.
Luke Coutinho concludes the post by urging people to address their constipation problems and requesting them to get it fixed.
