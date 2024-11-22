How Air Pollution Is Harming More Than Just Our Lungs
While the national capital's AQI has been plummeting to new all-time lows, many of us are experiencing severe health problems. This is certainly the worst time of the year for people suffering from chronic respiratory problems. But the air quality is so bad that even people with healthy lungs are reeling under the consequences. Besides breathing difficulties, other side effects include headache, dizziness, lethargy, irritability in throat, itchy eyes and compromised immune system. Air pollution contributes to everything, from diabetes to dementia, from infertility to malignancy.
But do the air pollutants also impact our food and water resources? The answer is an unfortunate YES.
The Alarming Impact of Air Pollution on Food, Water, and Health
Air pollution can impact nutritional values of food as well as crop yields. The major air pollutants like ozone, nitrogen dioxide and sulphur dioxide can cause substantial damage to plants. A high level of ozone in the air blocks sunlight and reduces the rate of photosynthesis. It slows down the plant growth and results in smaller yields.
The high levels of nitrogen dioxide, sulphur dioxide and ammonia change the chemical composition of soils, lakes, rivers and other water bodies.
The nitrogen dioxide and sulphur dioxide in the air dissolve in rainwater and result in acid rain. Acid rain alters the soil pH. It results in poor nutrient absorption from the soil, causing stunted growth and yield reduction. When acid rain reaches the water bodies, it also acidifies the water, altering the aquatic ecosystem and affecting aquatic life.
Pesticides that are sprayed on crops during crop production can volatilise in the air and further pollute the air. Also, excess pesticides flow into the nearby water bodies thus polluting them. They may also be ingested by aquatic animals and enter the food chain.
Air pollutants also include heavy metal contaminants such as lead, mercury etc from industrial and vehicular emissions. These too can be absorbed by the plants and result in poor growth. Heavy metals in food can result in extreme health issues including kidney dysfunction, respiratory problems etc.
All these pollutants thus enter the food chain. Since these chemicals are usually non-biodegradable, they get accumulated in our bodies, a dangerous phenomenon called bio-accumulation or bio-magnification.
The effects of air pollution are far worse what we already know. Let's all pledge to add fewer pollutants to our environment.
