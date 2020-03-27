Home-Schooling: 5 Tips for Parents to Teach Kids At Home During Lockdown
Home Schooling: Several parents are trying home schooling during quarantine. You can use this time to teach several things to your children. Here are some tips for parents to teach their children at home.
Prepare a comfortable environment for your kids to study at home
HIGHLIGHTS
- Home schooling can help you teach new things to your kids at home
- You kids can also learn several other things while staying at home
- Help your kids study at home
Due to lockdown to fight the spread of coronavirus all schools and colleges will remain closed. New sessions are also getting delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak. Several parents are trying home schooling during quarantine. You can use this time to teach several things to your children. Not just studying, it can also be used to help your child explore their hobbies. You simply get more to spend with your kids and help them learn new things. It will also keep your kids engaged. Here are some tips for parents to teach their children at home.
Tip for teaching kids at home
1. Create a study space
Create a proper study environment for your kids. It will help your kids concentrate better. Make your child sit at the same place daily to study. Also, keep all the stuff well organised to reduce stress.
2. Set a schedule
When kids go to school, they have a fixed schedule for every activity. Similarly, fix a schedule for your kids. If your child is studying for two hours a day, fix those two hours each day. It will help them develop a schedule and spend enough time on each activity.
3. Take help from the internet
While teaching at home, you might face several difficulties. Internet can help you fight different problems. Search your questions on the internet to make learning simple for your kids.
4. Call teachers when required
Schools and teachers are also ready to help during such a situation. Many are also giving online classes. Feel free to call teachers for help. This will help you clear doubts under expert guidance.
5. Do not forget co-circular activities
Many kids love to paint, draw, dance or sing. Help your kids to learn what they love during lockdown. You will also get online tutorials for such things which will help them learn better.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
