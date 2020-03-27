ASK OUR EXPERTS

Home »  Living Healthy »  Home-Schooling: 5 Tips for Parents to Teach Kids At Home During Lockdown

Home Schooling: Several parents are trying home schooling during quarantine. You can use this time to teach several things to your children. Here are some tips for parents to teach their children at home.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  Varsha Vats Updated: Mar 27, 2020 03:42 IST
2-Min Read
Prepare a comfortable environment for your kids to study at home

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Home schooling can help you teach new things to your kids at home
  2. You kids can also learn several other things while staying at home
  3. Help your kids study at home

Due to lockdown to fight the spread of coronavirus all schools and colleges will remain closed. New sessions are also getting delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak. Several parents are trying home schooling during quarantine. You can use this time to teach several things to your children. Not just studying, it can also be used to help your child explore their hobbies. You simply get more to spend with your kids and help them learn new things. It will also keep your kids engaged. Here are some tips for parents to teach their children at home.

Tip for teaching kids at home


1. Create a study space

Create a proper study environment for your kids. It will help your kids concentrate better. Make your child sit at the same place daily to study. Also, keep all the stuff well organised to reduce stress.

Also read: COVID-19 Prevention: How To Practice Social Distancing In A Family Of 5 Or More?

2. Set a schedule

When kids go to school, they have a fixed schedule for every activity. Similarly, fix a schedule for your kids. If your child is studying for two hours a day, fix those two hours each day. It will help them develop a schedule and spend enough time on each activity.

290h7vsg

Prepare a fixed schedule for your kids
Photo Credit: iStock

3. Take help from the internet

While teaching at home, you might face several difficulties. Internet can help you fight different problems. Search your questions on the internet to make learning simple for your kids.

Also read: Coronavirus: Stay Active During The 21 Days Lockdown With These Tips Shared By WHO

4. Call teachers when required

Schools and teachers are also ready to help during such a situation. Many are also giving online classes. Feel free to call teachers for help. This will help you clear doubts under expert guidance.

5. Do not forget co-circular activities

Many kids love to paint, draw, dance or sing. Help your kids to learn what they love during lockdown. You will also get online tutorials for such things which will help them learn better.

Also read: Coronavirus: Should You Disinfect Your House Too? Here Are The Steps You Should Follow

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

FAQ

Read More»

