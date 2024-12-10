Home Remedies To Get Relief From Acidity
Below are eight tried-and-true home remedies to alleviate acidity and improve overall gut health.
Acidity, often referred to as acid reflux or heartburn, is a common digestive problem that arises when stomach acid flows back into the oesophagus. This condition can cause discomfort, including a burning sensation in the chest, bloating, and indigestion. While over-the-counter medications provide quick relief, home remedies can be an effective and natural way to manage acidity without side effects. These remedies use simple, everyday ingredients to restore balance in the stomach and promote digestive health. Below are eight tried-and-true home remedies to alleviate acidity and improve overall gut health.
8 home remedies for acidity
1. Basil leaves
Basil leaves have soothing and carminative properties that can reduce acidity. Chewing a few fresh basil leaves or boiling them in water to make tea can help. Sip the basil tea slowly to experience relief from heartburn and indigestion.
2. Cold milk
Milk is a natural antacid that helps neutralise stomach acid. Drinking a glass of cold milk can provide immediate relief from acidity. However, avoid adding sugar or any additives, as they might worsen the symptoms.
3. Fennel seeds
Fennel seeds (saunf) are excellent for digestion and reducing acidity. Chewing a teaspoon of fennel seeds or brewing them into tea can help soothe the stomach lining and ease discomfort.
4. Ginger
Ginger is known for its anti-inflammatory and digestive properties. Consuming ginger tea or chewing a small piece of raw ginger can help neutralise stomach acids and reduce symptoms like bloating and nausea.
5. Apple cider vinegar
Although it may seem counterintuitive, a teaspoon of apple cider vinegar mixed with a cup of water can help balance stomach acidity. This remedy works by restoring the natural pH levels in the stomach, promoting healthy digestion.
6. Bananas
Bananas are alkaline in nature and rich in potassium, making them a great choice for combating acidity. Eating a ripe banana can coat the stomach lining, reduce acid production, and prevent irritation.
7. Cumin seeds
Cumin seeds (jeera) have been traditionally used to aid digestion. Boiling a teaspoon of cumin seeds in water and drinking it after meals can reduce acidity and enhance digestive health.
8. Aloe vera juice
Aloe vera juice has soothing properties that can reduce inflammation in the stomach and oesophagus. Drinking a small amount of fresh aloe vera juice before meals can help control acid production and prevent reflux.
Acidity can disrupt your daily routine, but simple home remedies can provide effective relief and improve digestion. By incorporating natural options like basil leaves, ginger, and bananas, you can manage acidity without relying on medication. Remember to pair these remedies with healthy eating habits, such as avoiding spicy foods and eating smaller meals. While these solutions are generally safe, consult a healthcare professional if symptoms persist. A balanced approach to diet and natural remedies can ensure long-term relief from acidity and better digestive health.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
