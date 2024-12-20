Home »  Living Healthy »  Take These Measures To Keep Cold And Cough At Bay During Winter Season

Take These Measures To Keep Cold And Cough At Bay During Winter Season

In this article, we'll explore effective strategies to help you enjoy the winter season without the discomfort of colds and coughs.
  By: Aayushi Singh Chauhan  Updated: Dec 20, 2024 08:25 IST
3-Min Read
Take These Measures To Keep Cold And Cough At Bay During Winter Season

Measures to stay healthy and prevent cold and cough

As temperatures drop, the risk of catching a cold or cough increases. Winter brings its own set of challenges, especially for our immune system. The dry air, chilly winds, and close indoor environments make it easier for viruses to spread. Strengthening your immunity and taking preventative measures can significantly reduce the chances of falling sick. Simple lifestyle changes, proper hygiene, and natural remedies can make a big difference. In this article, we'll explore effective strategies to help you enjoy the winter season without the discomfort of colds and coughs.

Signs your body may be vulnerable to winter illness

1. Frequent sneezing and nasal congestion



RELATED STORIES
related

This Is Why Unhygienic Foods Are Bad For Your Health

Unhygienic food can cause a wide range of health problems, from minor digestive issues to severe infections and long-term diseases.

related

30 Day Fitness Challenge: Yoga Poses To Improve Bone Health

The International Osteoporosis Foundation (IOF) states that regular weight-bearing activities help slow bone loss, improve balance, and increase overall skeletal strength.

If you find yourself sneezing often or experiencing nasal congestion, it might be a sign that your immune system is struggling to fight off allergens or viruses in the dry winter air. These symptoms can be an early warning of a cold.

2. Dry or sore throat



A dry or scratchy throat is a common precursor to a cough or cold. This could be due to dehydration, exposure to cold air, or the onset of a respiratory infection.

3. Persistent fatigue

Feeling unusually tired during winter could indicate that your body is working harder to fend off illnesses. Fatigue can weaken your immunity, making you more susceptible to colds and coughs.

4. Dehydrated skin and lips

Dry skin and chapped lips are common during winter and can also indicate that your body is not getting enough hydration. Staying well-hydrated is crucial for maintaining mucous membranes, which act as a barrier against germs.

5. Irritated or watery eyes

Watery or itchy eyes can result from exposure to cold winds or indoor heating systems, which can exacerbate seasonal allergies and increase your vulnerability to infections.

6. Increased susceptibility to chills

If you often feel chilly even in mild temperatures, it might be a sign that your body isn't generating enough warmth due to low energy levels or poor circulation, both of which can weaken your immune response.

7. Lingering mild cough

A mild, lingering cough might not seem serious but could be a sign that your respiratory system is dealing with irritation or a low-grade infection.

8. Shortness of Breath or Wheezing

Breathing difficulties or wheezing during winter can indicate an underlying respiratory condition exacerbated by cold air or environmental triggers, making you more prone to illness.

Measures to stay healthy and prevent cold and cough

1. Stay warm and layer up

Dress appropriately for the weather, using layers to trap body heat and protect yourself from sudden temperature changes. Use scarves and masks to cover your nose and mouth in cold winds.

2. Boost your immunity

Include immunity-boosting foods like citrus fruits, garlic, ginger, and turmeric in your diet. Consider taking vitamin C and zinc supplements after consulting a doctor.

3. Stay hydrated

Drink plenty of warm fluids like herbal teas, soups, and hot water. Proper hydration helps maintain mucous membranes, which act as a barrier to pathogens.

4. Practice good hygiene

Wash your hands regularly with soap and water, especially after coughing, sneezing, or being in public spaces. Avoid touching your face, as viruses can enter through the eyes, nose, and mouth.

5. Use a humidifier

Combat dry indoor air by using a humidifier to keep the air moist. This reduces irritation in the throat and nasal passages, making it harder for viruses to thrive.

6. Get adequate sleep

Quality sleep is essential for a strong immune system. Aim for 7–9 hours of sleep per night to allow your body to recover and build resistance against infections.

7. Avoid crowded places

Limit exposure to crowded areas during flu season. If unavoidable, wear a mask and maintain physical distance to reduce the risk of contracting viruses.

8. Exercise regularly

Engage in moderate physical activity to improve blood circulation and strengthen your immune system. Even light activities like yoga or walking can help.

Winter can be a challenging time for your health, but with proactive measures, you can keep cold and cough at bay. Recognising early signs of vulnerability and taking steps like staying hydrated, maintaining hygiene, and boosting immunity can make all the difference. Consistency is key to enjoying a healthy winter season. If symptoms persist or worsen, seek medical advice promptly. Embrace these habits and make this winter not only cozy but also illness-free.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
What Is Motion Sickness. Tips To Prevent It
Summer Foods For Strong Immunity
7 Blood Thinning Foods For Healthy Heart
How To Take Care Of Mental Health?
Benefits Of Aerial Yoga
Tips To Avoid Conjunctivitis
8 Yoga Poses For Kids To Help Increase Height
Must Try Tips To Build Stamina
Lemon: A Multipurpose Starter Pack
Yoga Asanas To Release Negative Thoughts

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon
Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon

FAQ

Read More»

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

This Is Why Unhygienic Foods Are Bad For Your Health

10 Health Benefits Of Probiotics To Your Kid's Diet

30 Day Fitness Challenge: Yoga Poses To Improve Bone Health

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Gives Update On Music Maestro AR Rahman's Health

Oscar Winner Halle Berry Reveals Her Secret To Anti-Aging

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases