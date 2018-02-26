Here's Why You Should Eat Foods Rich In Biotin
Biotin keeps you healthy, both internally and externally.
Right from childhood, we were taught that food is the main source of energy. But ever wondered what exactly converts our food into energy? Well, it's biotin. This nutrient, also known as vitamin H, is a part of the B complex vitamin group. But many think that all biotin does is convert food into energy. Well, that's not true. Biotin does much more than that; it keeps you healthy, both internally and externally. From giving you healthier hair to regulating your blood sugar levels, this nutrient can do it all.
Here's a list of foods rich in biotin which should be a part of your daily diet.
1. Animal liver
2. Egg yolk
3. Nuts
4. Seeds
5. Yeast
6. Dairy
7. Salmon
8. Avocado
9. Cauliflower
10. Sweet potato
11. Almonds
12. Raspberries
But how exactly does biotin benefit you? Let's find out!
Here's a list of the top 7 health benefits of biotin.
1. Energy metabolism
The answer to the childhood query,"What converts food into energy?" is biotin!
This nutrient promotes the metabolism of your macronutrients like fats, proteins, and carbs into energy. Filling your body up with biotin-rich foods can speed up your metabolism and keep you active at all times. However, a diet which does not contain an optimum level of biotin can lead to a slow metabolism, weight gain, fatigue, and digestive problems.
2. Benefits for type 2 diabetes patients
Biotin-rich foods lower blood sugar levels by improving insulin production. This way your muscle cells can absorb glucose much better. Regular consumption of biotin can control blood sugar concentration by 45%. It may also improve the symptoms of diabetic neuropathy which is a nerve damage condition common in diabetics.
3. Lowering heart disease risk
Normal fat metabolism is crucial to your heart health. Eating a diet rich in biotin can lower your risk of heart disease. It decreases the bad cholesterol levels and increases the good cholesterol levels in your body, thus benefitting diabetes patients with heart disease.
4. Improves brittle nails
Weak chipped and cracked nails are a pretty common condition in the world. 20% of the world's population deals with brittle nails. But not many are aware of the benefits of biotin for brittle nails. A study showed that 2 to 2.5 grams of biotin consumed every day for a period of 7 months can improve brittle nails to quite an extent.
5. Benefits for hair
If you wish to possess long, strong and lustrous locks, add more biotin in your diet. Though there is not much evidence to support this, patients dealing with hair loss are often given biotin supplements and have actually benefitted from it.
6. Benefits for mums-to-be
During pregnancy, a woman experiences biotin deficiency which is why hair fall takes place. Though the change is not big enough to be noticed, it may increase the risk of birth defects in your baby. Hence, mums-to-be must add more biotin to their diet to make up for the minute yet relevant loss. However, you must check with your dietician or nutritionist to check how much is enough for you as excess biotin can also be harmful to the baby.
How much biotin do you need?
For adolescents, 30 to 100 milligrams of biotin is sufficient. This nutrient is water soluble so an excess of it will pass through your urine. Though most people can handle these supplements, some may experience nausea or digestive distress due to excess intake. So remember that knowing when to stop is your key to maximizing the health benefits of this nutrient.
