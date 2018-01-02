Here's Why You Need To Make Coconut A Part Of Your Daily Diet
The one ingredient that you can swear by for both flavor and for health benefits too is coconut. And yes when we say health, we mean your overall health. Not only does it provide your food with a distinct flavor, it also acts as a strong moisturizer for your skin. You can use coconut as a moisturizer, a toner or a make-up remover. Purba Kalita, the co-founder at salebhai.com, and Sonia Mathur, the Head and Trainer at Divine Organics, has listed a number of edible ways by which you can use coconut to get the most of its benefits.
1. For desserts
Add some coconut shavings to your desserts and provide them with a naturally sweet flavor. You can also use coconut milk to do the same. Other ways of incorporating coconut in your desserts is by substituting regular flour with coconut flour while preparing cakes and cookies. Once your cookies are ready, you can add some grated coconut on the top and relish this sweet and healthy.
2. Coconut water drinks
You can prepare some refreshing drinks by using coconut water with fruit juice. Combine it with orange juice, watermelon juice or sweet lime and it will surely be a delightful treat for your guests. This also helps in aiding better digestion. Coconut milk could also work here.
3. Coconut smoothie
Give your regular fruit smoothies an exotic touch with coconut milk or coconut water. You can also add some coconut chunks to it to improve the taste.
4. Use coconut to prepare your food
If you wish to include coconut in your diet, use coconut milk in your curries. Also, you could use coconut oil as the base. Use it in your chutneys, curries, dals, poriyals or even in salad dressings.
5. For skin
Coconut can actually work wonders for your skin. It is a powerful moisturizer which can keep your skin hydrated and nourished all day long. Just mix a few drops of coconut oil on your skin or combine it with your moisturizer and apply it. You could also use it as a natural toner. Fats in coconut oil tighten your pores and keep all the bacteria and dirt away from your skin thereby reducing acne. You could also use coconut oil as a make-up remover. It will remove make-up leaving your skin moisturized and smooth.
With inputs from IANS
