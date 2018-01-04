Here's Why India Is Switching To Organic Food
HIGHLIGHTS
- Organic food is grown naturally with manure or compost
- There is a great opportunity for organic food in India
- Organic food is prepared only with natural fertilisers
Increasing amount of food adulteration has made people switch to organic foods, quite drastically. The way vegetables bought from the supermarket release colour when washed, or dals release a soapy substance when washed, it is becoming a risk to consume these adulterated foods which are a part of our daily diet. Adulterated foods are prepared with harmful chemicals and fertilisers which can cause some serious risks to our health, including diseases like cancer, birth defects and obesity. And this is probably the reason why organic foods have seen such a boom in Indian markets.
These foods which are grown naturally with manure or compost are made with only natural chemicals and pesticides that do no harm to the body.
Research states that the organic food market is likely to rise above 25% till 2021, primarily because of the life-threatening diseases that are caused by non-organic food.
There are further reports which state that the government is encouraging consumption of organic food through various programmes and policies. They also state that the government is making an effort in the next 5 years, to expand the land in which organic food is cultivated.
Here are other reasons which justify why organic food is the future of India:
Increasing popularity
Organic food is free of antibiotic residues and growth hormones. Many animals are fed with them, which makes them directly pass to the animal foods we consume like meat and dairy. This is the reason why people are switching to organic foods, even if they are a little more expensive. Moreover, there are various videos of chemically produced eggs and artificially grown chicken being shared on social media. This further convinces people to switch to organic food.
More awareness
The country is growing towards having a safer and healthier lifestyle. Not only are people getting inclined towards working out regularly, there are increasingly trying to inculcate healthy eating habits which does no harm to their health in the long run. Furthermore, awareness about the harmful chemicals and pesticides and in non-organic foods has motivated people to abstain from consuming them entirely.
Great opportunity for organic food in Indian markets
India is a growing market for organic foods and there are only a few companies at the moment which are dealing with organic food. There is a possibility of a lot of start-ups and franchisees trying their hand in the organic food segment. Given the huge size of India's food market, a lot of brands and companies will be involved in boosting organic food in India.
