Here's How Your Skin And Hair Condition Can Indicate Iron Deficiency; Don't Miss These Cues
For the proper functioning of the body, micro and macronutrients are important. One such nutrient is iron. The deficiency of iron can cause a lot of physiological problems in the human body.
A dry and itchy skin can mean low levels of iron in the body
Nutrient deficiency is a great health concern today. While more and more people are getting drawn towards junk food and unhealthy eating habits, the body is unable to receive as much nutrition as it requires. For the proper functioning of the body, micro and macronutrients are important. One such nutrient is iron. The deficiency of iron can cause a lot of physiological problems in the human body. In fact, iron deficiency is one of the most popular health problems across the globe. It is especially prominent among women. Iron deficiency can also have physical and cosmetological effects on the body. If you are wondering if your pale eyes or hair loss is related to iron deficiency, it's best to listen to a doctor.
Cosmetologist Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta talks about signs of iron deficiency in a recent Instagram post. Here is the list of signs through which your hair and skin can indicate a deficiency of this nutrient:
1. Pale pink or yellow eyes
2. Dry and itchy skin
3. Dry hair and hair loss
4. Brittle nails
The caption of the post read, "Did you know that women are at a greater risk for iron deficiency than men? Often, menstruation, pregnancy and/or a poor diet can lead to anaemia, which has long-term health risks. Ensuring your iron levels are up is crucial."
The cosmetologist also suggests some food materials that can help increase iron levels in the body. She mentions a list of food items in the caption, "Additionally if you want to raise your iron levels naturally, try incorporating more red meat, pork, poultry, seafood, beans, dark green leafy vegetables, and dried fruits."
Earlier, Dr Gupta spoke about food items that can help maintain the health of the skin and hair. Here's her suggestion for what to include in the daily diet for glowing skin and healthy hair.
1. Start the day with probiotic drinks in the morning.
2. Eat a colourful diet, including seasonal fruits and vegetables.
3. Load up on antioxidants (like berries) and vitamin B3 (like mushrooms).
4. Add lean proteins, like salmon and other fatty fish.
5. Stay hydrated with water and green tea.
These tips can help you maintain your skin and hair through your diet.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
