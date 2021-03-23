ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Here's How You Can Portion Your Plate To Satisfy Hunger Hormones Without Starving

Here's How You Can Portion Your Plate To Satisfy Hunger Hormones Without Starving

Portion control can help you maintain a healthy weight. But many find it hard to restrict portion size. Here's a clever trick that might help.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  Varsha Vats Updated: Mar 23, 2021 05:31 IST
2-Min Read
Heres How You Can Portion Your Plate To Satisfy Hunger Hormones Without Starving

Portion control can help you maintain a healthy weight

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Control portion size to maintain a healthy weight
  2. Add protein to your each meal
  3. Regular exercise is also crucial when trying to lose weight

When trying to eat healthy, one of the important factors that you should not miss is portion size. Choosing the right portion size helps you maintain a healthy weight without starving. Those trying to lose weight often try to restrict their portion size too much and end up starving themselves. It leaves them unsatisfied with the meal and later binge on unhealthy snacking. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares an important tip that can help you eat foods in the right ratio without leaving you hungry. Keep reading to find out the insights.

Weight management: Here's how you can choose the right food ratio


RELATED STORIES
related

These 5 Fibre-Rich Low-Calorie Fruits Will Help You Maintain A Healthy Weight

Weight management: Fruits are tasty as well as healthy that can help you manage a healthy weight. High-fibre fruits can help you reduce appetite and promote weight loss. Here's a list of low-calorie, high-fibre fruits you must try.

related

Weight Management: 5 Practical Ways To Avoid Weight Gain

Weight management tips: Weight gain can cause many health issues. Obesity is linked with multiple chronic diseases. Before gaining a huge amount of weight you must make lifestyle changes to control it. Here are some healthy practices which can help you prevent obesity.

Batra says in her video, "Portion size is really important. It is an important step to eating right. Many people complain that they are not comfortable eating small portion sizes and feel unsatisfied with the meal."

Also read: Weight Loss: Learn The Basics Of Portion Control From Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal

29od268o

Fill half of your plate with vegetables
Photo Credit: iStock

"In such a situation correct your food ratio. Fill half of the plate with vegetables. One-fourth of the plate should contain whole grains or complex carbs. Another one-fourth of the plate should include protein. Instead of forcing yourself to eat a very small portion size, take care of the food ratio. This will help you satisfy your hunger hormones and will ensure that you are not starving throughout the day," she adds.

Also read: Struggling With Portion Control? These Tips Will Surprise You How Easy It Is
https://www.ndtv.com/health/struggling-to-control-portion-size-these-surprising-tips-might-help-reduce-your-calorie-intake-2355318

Other tips to control portion size-

Another clever way to reduce your portion size is by choosing smaller plates. It will also reduce your serving size

Add more vegetables to your plate. Vegetables are loaded with fibre and can keep you full for longer without making you stare.

Drink a glass of water 30 mins before every meal. It will keep you hydrated as well as control portion size.

Also read: Mindful Eating Tips: How Practicing Portion Control And Using Smaller Plates Can Help

Also, eat your meals without distractions. It will help you feel more satisfied post-meal and further reduce unnecessary cravings.

(Lovneet Batra is a Delhi-based nutritionist)


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Tips To Fix Your Sleep Cycle
Hydrating Summer Drinks
Health Tips To Get Summer Ready
Hypertension: Foods & Drinks To Avoid
Routine Health Checks Women Must Do
International Women's Day Special
Signs You Are Not Eating Enough Protein
Health Benefits Of Mint Leaves
Tips To Combat Iron Deficiency
Lifestyle Tips For Boosting Fertility

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

When To Visit A Doctor For Interstitial Lung Disease And What To Expect?

 

Home Remedies

5 Tips That Can Help You Relieve Constipation Effectively
5 Tips That Can Help You Relieve Constipation Effectively

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Severe Mental Illness Linked To Higher Death Rate After Heart Attack: Study

Weekly Insulin Helps Patients With Type 2 Diabetes Achieve Similar Results To Daily Insulin

Study Claims Heart Disease In Elderly May Be Prevented By Anti-Inflammatory Therapies

Obesity Raises Type 2 Diabetes Risk In Women With PCOS, Says Study

On Head Injury Awareness Day Eve, Doctors Stress Importance Of Golden Hour In Saving Life

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases