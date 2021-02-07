Here's How You Can Add More Protein To A Vegan Diet
Vegan diet restricts the consumption of animal based products. This often leads to protein deficiency in many. Here are some plant-based sources of protein you can add to vegetarian and vegan diet.
Paneer and pulses are loaded with plant-based protein
Vegetarians can be at risk of protein deficiencies, so adding more plant-based protein to your diet is important. There are a variety of ways to get your vegetarian diet with more calcium, it just takes a little planning. Protein allows the body to work properly. It is one of the three macronutrients the human body wants. The best thing vegetarians can do is build their diet around proteins such as beans, lentils, and rice. Read here to know how vegetarians can add enough protein to diet.
Vegan diet: Know the importance of protein and its sources
The importance of protein
Protein is a macronutrient that creates and replaces muscle tissue in your body. It is essential for digestion, metabolic function, and the production of antibodies that combat infection. Protein is made up of the cortex, heart, liver, and muscles. In short, it is truly important for a balanced body and mind.
The elementary building blocks of protein are amino acids. Naturally, 13 amino acids are formed by our bodies, but the nine others need to be sourced elsewhere.
What is a protein which is incomplete?
On its own, the body produces 13 of the 22 amino acids. The non-essential amino acids are these. The non-essential amino acids and the nine essential amino acids that are to be consumed are total protein. Just some of the nine essential amino acids are found in an incomplete protein.
To sustain a well-balanced and protein-rich diet, here are some examples of vegetarian protein sources that can be mixed into your regular diet.
1. Nut butters
Nut butter is an excellent source of healthy fats, omega 3s and 6s, as well as protein. It is better to add homemade ones to your diet and rely less on store-buyed ones.
2. Oatmeal
Steel-cut oats or old-fashioned oats would be one of the best options that can be included in your diet to ensure protein intake. They may contain more protein and fiber.
3. Green vegetables
Spinach, asparagus, cabbage, Brussels sprouts, and green peas are some proteins sources.
4. Nuts and seeds
Ensure maximum protein content in your diet, including nuts and seeds in a nutritious lunch and meal every day.
5. Legumes and Pulses
A rich source of protein is accounted for by legumes, beans, peas, lentils, and pulses, particularly when properly cooked. The best way to eat them is by sprinkling the legumes, either cooked or uncooked and then including them in your diet.
(Ms. Preety Tyagi is a Lead Health Coach, nutritionist, And Founder of MY22BMI)
