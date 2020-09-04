Vegan Diet

Know the basics!

Image Credit: Getty

Vegan diet

This diet is devoid of all animal based products including common ingredients like eggs, cheese, milk, honey and more. A vegan diet can offer several health benefits.

Video Credit: Getty

Veganism

Veganism is a way of life wherein one limits all forms of exploitation of animals for food, clothing and other purposes.

Video Credit: Getty

What to eat

Fruits, vegetables, rice, breads, pasta, legumes, nuts, seeds, vegetable oils and anything that is a plant-based source of food.

Image Credit: Getty

What to avoid

Anything derived from animals including any kind of meat, chicken, eggs, cheese, butter, milk, cream, honey and others are strictly avoided.

Image Credit: Getty

Vegan diet & weight loss

This diet is usually high in fibre which suppresses hunger. Consumption of fewer calories with regular exercise can give you effective results.

Image Credit: Getty

Other health benefits

According to studies, vegan diet can help control blood sugar levels, boost heart health and reduce the risk of certain cancers, kidney diseases and Alzheimer's.

Video Credit: Getty

Vegan Vs vegetarian

Vegetarians do not eat meat but consume dairy products. On the other hand vegan diet excludes all animal-based ingredients and replaces milk with soy milk or almond milk.

Video Credit: Getty

Drawbacks

A vegan diet may lack in some vital nutrients like calcium, omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin B 12 and protein. It is best to consult an expert to add supplements to your diet.

Image Credit: Getty

Getting started

If you are planning to turn into a vegan, gradually reduce your meat consumption and increase the amount of plant based foods. Also, look for substitutes to turn your recipes vegan.

Image Credit: Getty

Caution!

Vegan diets are quite popular across the globe. If you want to switch to veganism, make sure that you consume all the essential nutrients required for your body to thrive.

Video Credit: Getty

For More Stories like
this check out:
doctor.ndtv.com

Video Credit: Getty Click Here