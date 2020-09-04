Image Credit: Getty
This diet is devoid of all animal based products including common ingredients like eggs, cheese, milk, honey and more. A vegan diet can offer several health benefits.
Veganism is a way of life wherein one limits all forms of exploitation of animals for food, clothing and other purposes.
Fruits, vegetables, rice, breads, pasta, legumes, nuts, seeds, vegetable oils and anything that is a plant-based source of food.
Anything derived from animals including any kind of meat, chicken, eggs, cheese, butter, milk, cream, honey and others are strictly avoided.
This diet is usually high in fibre which suppresses hunger. Consumption of fewer calories with regular exercise can give you effective results.
According to studies, vegan diet can help control blood sugar levels, boost heart health and reduce the risk of certain cancers, kidney diseases and Alzheimer's.
Vegetarians do not eat meat but consume dairy products. On the other hand vegan diet excludes all animal-based ingredients and replaces milk with soy milk or almond milk.
A vegan diet may lack in some vital nutrients like calcium, omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin B 12 and protein. It is best to consult an expert to add supplements to your diet.
If you are planning to turn into a vegan, gradually reduce your meat consumption and increase the amount of plant based foods. Also, look for substitutes to turn your recipes vegan.
Vegan diets are quite popular across the globe. If you want to switch to veganism, make sure that you consume all the essential nutrients required for your body to thrive.
