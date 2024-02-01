Here's How & Why You Should Try This Collagen Shot For Better Health
Below we share the benefits and recipe of a collagen shot to help boost your overall health.
Bone broth is rich in amino acids that support a healthy gut lining and improve digestion
Collagen is a type of protein that serves as a building block for our skin, bones, tendons, ligaments, and other connective tissues. It is the most abundant protein in our body and provides structure and strength to various parts of our body. Consuming a collagen-rich shot can boost our health in a variety of ways. Read on as we discuss its many benefits and how you can make it.
A collagen shot can provide several health benefits:
1. Promotes joint health
Collagen is a vital component that helps to support and maintain healthy joints. Consuming collagen-rich shots may help reduce joint pain and improve joint flexibility.
2. Supports healthy skin
Collagen is essential for skin elasticity and hydration. Regular intake of collagen may promote youthful-looking skin, reducing the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines.
3. Enhances gut health
Bone broth is rich in amino acids that support a healthy gut lining and improve digestion. Consuming collagen-rich shots can aid in healing and sealing the gut, reducing symptoms of leaky gut syndrome.
4. Boosts immune function
Bone broth contains various minerals and nutrients that support immune function. Regular consumption of collagen-rich shots may enhance immune system response and reduce the risk of infections.
5. Supports bone strength
Collagen is a key component of bones and can contribute to maintaining bone strength and density. Consuming collagen-rich shots may help prevent bone-related issues such as osteoporosis.
6. Aids in weight management
Collagen-rich shots can help to increase satiety and reduce appetite, leading to better portion control and potentially supporting weight loss efforts.
7. Promotes muscle recovery
Collagen is essential for muscle growth and repair. Consuming collagen-rich shots after exercise may help accelerate muscle recovery and reduce exercise-induced muscle soreness.
8. Enhances hair and nail health
Collagen supports the growth and strength of hair and nails. Regular intake of collagen-rich shots can contribute to healthier, shinier hair and stronger nails.
Here is a recipe for a homemade collagen-rich shot:
Ingredients
- 1 cup bone broth (preferably homemade for maximum collagen content)
- 1 tablespoon pure gelatine powder
- 1 teaspoon honey (optional, for sweetness)
- Juice of 1 lemon or lime (optional, for flavour)
Instructions
- Heat the bone broth in a small saucepan over low heat until warm but not boiling.
- In a separate bowl, mix the gelatine powder with a small amount of cold water to create a slurry. Let it sit for a few minutes to bloom.
- Add the gelatine slurry to the warm bone broth and stir continuously until the gelatine is fully dissolved.
- Remove from heat and let it cool slightly.
- If desired, add honey and lemon or lime juice to the mixture and stir well.
- Pour the mixture into shot glasses or small glass jars.
- Place the shot glasses or jars in the refrigerator and let them set for at least 2 hours, or until firm.
- Once set, the collagen-rich shots are ready to be consumed.
It's important to note that collagen content can vary depending on the type and quality of bone broth used. If you have any specific health concerns or allergies, it's always advisable to consult with a healthcare professional before making significant dietary changes.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.