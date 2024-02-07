Home »  Living Healthy »  Here's How Walking Helps Improve Mental Health

Here's How Walking Helps Improve Mental Health

Walking is good for your heart, helps lower blood sugar levels, keeps joints healthy and strengthens your immune system.
Walking can help you manage stress

Walking is a simple yet effective exercise. It is suitable for all ages and fitness levels. Walking can easily become a part of your routine and offer multiple health benefits. Walking can help you burn calories, contributing to weight loss, contributing to weight loss. It is also good for your heart, helps lower blood sugar levels, keeps joints healthy and strengthens your immune system. Not many know that walking can improve your mental health too. If you are wondering how, continue reading.

Effect of walking on mental health

Walking is good for your mental as well as physical health. It can help improve your mental health in various ways. Walking improves blood circulation to the brain and body. Better blood flow to the brain contributes to improved brain function.



Walking as an exercise also affects various factors that are linked to your mental well-being. Here's how:

Improves sleep: Walking can help you fall asleep. It can also improve sleep quality. If you are struggling with insomnia, take more steps during the day. A good night's sleep promotes your mental health.



Reduces stress: Uncontrolled stress can negatively affect your mental as well as physical health. Walking as well as other forms of exercise can effectively lower stress levels.

Enhances mood: Studies show that walking can improve your mood. It can also help reduce anxiety and depression symptoms.

How to start

If you are a beginner, take it easy on yourself. Gradually build a routine. Increase intensity, walking speed and distance with time. If you are going for a long walk, start with a warm-up and end with some cool-down exercises.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

