Here's How Low Cholesterol Can Harm Your Overall Health
When the body falls short of cholesterol for no specific, it is exposed to some health risks.
Low cholesterol levels are known to harm your mental health
HIGHLIGHTS
- Low cholesterol levels are known to harm your mental health
- Low LDL levels are known to induce anger and a sense of violence
- Cholesterol is important for your memory
The moment you hear cholesterol, the first thing that pops up in your head is heart disease. Well, cholesterol is just badgered wrong. The truth is, cholesterol, indeed is important for your overall health. Cholesterol is usually linked to a risk of heart disease, but what happens when the bad cholesterol levels go very high. Well objectively, your body seriously needs cholesterol for a number of functions. From the absorption of nutrients to the production of certain hormones, cholesterol is required for them all.
Cholesterol is of two types, the bad cholesterol or LDL, and the good cholesterol or HDL. An increase in the LDL levels can be harmful; likewise, a dip in the HDL levels can be harmful to your health. LDL cholesterol clogs your arteries, thereby increasing your risk of heart diseases. However, HDL level helps the same by bringing LDL from the bloodstream to the liver where excess LDL is eliminated from the body. Your liver is where most of the cholesterol is produced and the rest comes from your diet.
Also read: How can my cholesterol level be managed?
Usually, low cholesterol is considered better than high cholesterol. This may happen due to regular exercise, good dietary choices, and medications. However, when the body falls short of cholesterol for no specific, it is exposed to some health risks. Primarily, low cholesterol levels are known to harm your mental health.
Here, we underline the harmful effects of low cholesterol on your overall health. Take a look.
1. Cancer risk
Low LDL cholesterol levels are sometimes recognized as a risk factor for cancer. Cholesterol and various types of cancer share an inverse relationship. When it comes to fighting different forms of cancer, cholesterol plays an important role. So when your body falls short of LDL, it is exposed to a greater risk of cancer. Besides this, low cholesterol levels may prevent your body from fighting cancer effectively.
2. It induces aggression
Cholesterol and aggression also share a strong link which has been proved over and over again by various studies. Low LDL levels are known to induce anger and a sense of violence in people, towards oneself and others as well. One of the most important functions of serotonin is controlling the central nervous system and suppressing dangerous impulses. Low cholesterol reduces the serotonin receptors. Due to this, the brain receives lesser serotonin, thereby inducing aggressive behaviors. This is one of the reasons why cholesterol-lowering drugs have been found to trigger aggressive feelings in people.
Also read: If You Have High Cholesterol Levels, These Are The Foods You Should Eat And Avoid
This form of stroke takes place when a blood vessel in the brain starts bleeding. This form of stroke takes place when your body falls short of the LDL cholesterol levels. This is the only cause of death due to low cholesterol levels.
4. Impact on memory
Cholesterol is important for your memory. So a decrease in the LDL levels is linked to a decline in memory in midlife. Even for Parkinson's disease, a high cholesterol level is known to slow down the clinical progression of the disease. Cholesterol-lowering drugs are known to hamper the brain's ability to function properly. Due to this, the FDA now requires them to mention it on the box that such drugs can harm memory function.
Also read: 3 Super Easy Tips To Reduce Your Cholesterol Levels
5. It affects longevity
According to a study conducted in 2011, slow DNA damage due to cellular aging was linked to higher HDL levels. High cholesterol was known to improve longevity. Likewise, lower cholesterol levels increase the risk of early death.
6. It affects the body's ability to fight infections
Cholesterol-lowering drugs are known to affect the body's ability to fight back infections. In a study, it was found that cholesterol can be helpful for tuberculosis patients.
So now you know how essential cholesterol is for the body!
Also read: 5 Steps To Lower Your Cholesterol Levels Without Medication
If you are looking for foods with healthy fats which will not skyrocket your cholesterol levels either, go for the following:
- Fatty fish like tuna and salmon
- Avocados
- Nuts
- Olive oil
- Olives
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.