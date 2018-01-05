Here's How Karan Johar Lost 17 Kgs In 4 Months
Karan's workout routine included water workouts and weight training at least 4 times a week, on alternate basis.
Karan Johar along with his trainer Kunal Gill (Right)
HIGHLIGHTS
- Karan Johar included swimming in his fitness routine
- The secret to his fit body is water cardio exercises
- He gave up on sugar and carbs to shed those extra kilos
Workout regime
Kunal says that Karan's workout routine included water workouts and weight training at least 4 times a week, on alternate basis. Given Karan's love for swimming, Kunal included high-intensity cardio water workouts as a replacement to regular cardio exercises. After all, workouts need to be fun for us to do them efficiently and effectively.
Water cardio sessions have proved to be effective, recreational and physical activities for a variety of individuals. Helpful in building up of bones and muscles, water workouts are more difficult to do because water reduces the effect of gravity and weight to a bare minimum.
Diet regime
Diet plays an important role when on a weight loss expedition. No matter the hard work we put in exercising, having a healthy diet in controlled portions is very crucial. So, Karan followed a diet which was devoid of sugar and carbs, and included lots of organic vegetables and proteins like meat and eggs.
He ate meals in small portions after every 3 hours. He focused on consuming lots of fibre and cooked his food only in macadamia nut oil. Furthermore, he consumed eggs which were high in omega-3 fatty acids.
There's definitely a great deal of particularity which has gone in shedding 11 inches and 17 kgs in a matter of only 4 months, indeed!
