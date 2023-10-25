Here's How Even Just 20 Minutes Of Cardio Can Significantly Boost Your Health & Promote Longevity
Exercising with a friend or joining a group class can help to motivate and keep you accountable, keep reading as we discuss the importance of performing cardio daily.
Consistent cardio exercise can lower the risk of developing chronic conditions
Cardio, short for cardiovascular exercise, refers to activities that increase your heart rate and breathing rate, ultimately improving heart and lung function. It includes exercises like running, cycling, swimming, and brisk walking.
Practicing just 20 minutes of cardio daily can be beneficial for your health. However, the amount of cardio required for optimal health may vary based on individual goals and fitness levels. Keep reading as we share the most common benefits of practicing cardio daily.
10 Health benefits of performing 20 minutes of cardio daily:
1. Improved cardiovascular health
Regular cardiovascular exercise helps strengthen the heart, increase blood circulation, and lower blood pressure, reducing the risk of heart disease and stroke.
2. Weight management
Engaging in 20 minutes of cardio daily can help burn calories and contribute to weight loss or maintenance, promoting a healthy body weight and reducing the risk of obesity-related illnesses.
3. Increased lung capacity
Cardio exercises, such as jogging or cycling, improve lung function, increase oxygen flow, and enhance lung capacity, benefiting overall respiratory health.
4. Enhanced mood
Cardiovascular exercise releases endorphins, which are natural mood boosters. Regular workouts can reduce stress, anxiety, and symptoms of depression, contributing to better mental health and overall well-being.
5. Improved sleep quality
Regular cardio exercise can regulate sleep patterns and promote better quality sleep, leading to increased energy levels and improved cognitive function.
6. Strengthens immune system
Moderate-intensity cardio workouts help stimulate the immune system, reducing the frequency of illnesses and boosting overall immune function.
7. Increased energy levels
Engaging in regular cardiovascular exercise can improve energy levels and combat fatigue, making daily tasks more manageable and enhancing productivity.
8. Reduced risk of chronic diseases
Consistent cardio exercise can lower the risk of developing chronic conditions such as type 2 diabetes, certain types of cancer, and metabolic syndrome.
9. Boosted cognitive function
Cardiovascular exercise stimulates blood flow to the brain, enhancing memory, focus, and overall cognitive function. It may also help reduce the risk of neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's.
10. Longevity
Regular cardio workouts increase lifespan by reducing the risk of heart disease, improving overall health, and promoting longevity through healthy ageing.
There are several ways to incorporate cardio into your daily routine:
- Find activities that you find fun and engaging to make it easier to stick with your routine.
- Set aside specific time slots for cardio exercises in your daily schedule so that you are more likely to follow through with them. For example, you can dedicate 20 minutes in the morning or during a lunch break.
- Find convenient options to incorporate cardio into your day. This can include taking the stairs instead of the elevator, walking or cycling to work, or doing jumping jacks or squats during TV commercial breaks.
- Incorporate different types of cardio exercises to prevent boredom and keep your body challenged. This can involve alternating between running, swimming, cycling, or trying out high-intensity interval training (HIIT) workouts.
- Exercising with a friend or joining a group class can help to motivate and keep you accountable.
Remember to consult with a healthcare professional before starting any new exercise program, especially if you have any underlying health conditions or concerns.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.