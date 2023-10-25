Home »  Living Healthy »  Here's How Even Just 20 Minutes Of Cardio Can Significantly Boost Your Health & Promote Longevity

Here's How Even Just 20 Minutes Of Cardio Can Significantly Boost Your Health & Promote Longevity

Exercising with a friend or joining a group class can help to motivate and keep you accountable, keep reading as we discuss the importance of performing cardio daily.
  By: Manya Singh  Updated: Oct 25, 2023 08:01 IST
3-Min Read
Heres How Even Just 20 Minutes Of Cardio Can Significantly Boost Your Health & Promote Longevity

Consistent cardio exercise can lower the risk of developing chronic conditions

Cardio, short for cardiovascular exercise, refers to activities that increase your heart rate and breathing rate, ultimately improving heart and lung function. It includes exercises like running, cycling, swimming, and brisk walking.

Practicing just 20 minutes of cardio daily can be beneficial for your health. However, the amount of cardio required for optimal health may vary based on individual goals and fitness levels. Keep reading as we share the most common benefits of practicing cardio daily.

10 Health benefits of performing 20 minutes of cardio daily:



RELATED STORIES
related

Nmami Agarwal Explains Why You Should Exercise For At Least 40 Minutes Daily

Nmami Agarwal explains why you need to exercise for at least 40 minutes at a stretch to burn fat.

related

Hate Running? Try This No Equipment Cardio Workout At Home

Fitness trainer Kayla Itsines is here with some cardio exercises. If you don't like running, perform this workout at home.

1. Improved cardiovascular health

Regular cardiovascular exercise helps strengthen the heart, increase blood circulation, and lower blood pressure, reducing the risk of heart disease and stroke.



2. Weight management

Engaging in 20 minutes of cardio daily can help burn calories and contribute to weight loss or maintenance, promoting a healthy body weight and reducing the risk of obesity-related illnesses.

3. Increased lung capacity

Cardio exercises, such as jogging or cycling, improve lung function, increase oxygen flow, and enhance lung capacity, benefiting overall respiratory health.

4. Enhanced mood

Cardiovascular exercise releases endorphins, which are natural mood boosters. Regular workouts can reduce stress, anxiety, and symptoms of depression, contributing to better mental health and overall well-being.

5. Improved sleep quality

Regular cardio exercise can regulate sleep patterns and promote better quality sleep, leading to increased energy levels and improved cognitive function.

6. Strengthens immune system

Moderate-intensity cardio workouts help stimulate the immune system, reducing the frequency of illnesses and boosting overall immune function.

7. Increased energy levels

Engaging in regular cardiovascular exercise can improve energy levels and combat fatigue, making daily tasks more manageable and enhancing productivity.

8. Reduced risk of chronic diseases

Consistent cardio exercise can lower the risk of developing chronic conditions such as type 2 diabetes, certain types of cancer, and metabolic syndrome.

9. Boosted cognitive function

Cardiovascular exercise stimulates blood flow to the brain, enhancing memory, focus, and overall cognitive function. It may also help reduce the risk of neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's.

10. Longevity

Regular cardio workouts increase lifespan by reducing the risk of heart disease, improving overall health, and promoting longevity through healthy ageing.

There are several ways to incorporate cardio into your daily routine:

  • Find activities that you find fun and engaging to make it easier to stick with your routine.
  • Set aside specific time slots for cardio exercises in your daily schedule so that you are more likely to follow through with them. For example, you can dedicate 20 minutes in the morning or during a lunch break.
  • Find convenient options to incorporate cardio into your day. This can include taking the stairs instead of the elevator, walking or cycling to work, or doing jumping jacks or squats during TV commercial breaks.
  • Incorporate different types of cardio exercises to prevent boredom and keep your body challenged. This can involve alternating between running, swimming, cycling, or trying out high-intensity interval training (HIIT) workouts.
  • Exercising with a friend or joining a group class can help to motivate and keep you accountable.

Remember to consult with a healthcare professional before starting any new exercise program, especially if you have any underlying health conditions or concerns.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
7 Blood Thinning Foods For Healthy Heart
How To Take Care Of Mental Health?
Benefits Of Aerial Yoga
Tips To Avoid Conjunctivitis
8 Yoga Poses For Kids To Help Increase Height
Must Try Tips To Build Stamina
Lemon: A Multipurpose Starter Pack
Yoga Asanas To Release Negative Thoughts
Ways To Deal With Anxiety
Tips To Avoid Monsoon Illness

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

Health Supplements By Reckonsoft

 

Home Remedies

Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon
Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon

FAQ

Read More»

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Hepatitis Infections Lead To Chronic Liver Diseases; Follow These Preventive Tips

Tomato Flu: Symptoms, Causes And Everything We Know So Far

Mother's Day 2022: Mothers - A Boon From God

Countries In WHO South-East Asia Region Renew Commitment To Eliminate Malaria By 2030

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases