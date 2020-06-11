Here's A List Of High Sodium Foods You Should Be Avoiding
High sodium diet: Certain foods contain high amount of salt. These should be avoided as presence of too much salt in diet is bad for your health.
Adding too much salt to your diet is associated with several health risks
HIGHLIGHTS
- Too much salt can lead to high blood pressure
- It can also cause water retention
- Watch out for sings that may hint consumption of too much salt
Salt is an important part of almost every food. But excess of anything is bad. Similarly, if you are adding too much to your foods then it can be dangerous to your health. Sodium, when consumed in large quantities, can be harmful to your health in various ways. It can increase the risk of heart disease significantly. Adding too much salt to your diet is one of the leading causes of hypertension. This practice is bad for your kidneys too. Many consume sodium in large quantities but are not aware of it. Unknowingly you end up consuming foods high in sodium. Here's a list of foods that you should avoid or eat in moderation due to a high amount of sodium content.
Foods high in sodium you should avoid
Some of the tasty treats that you enjoy regularly are loaded with sodium. Some of these are processed cheese, packed vegetables juices and soups, canned vegetables, pickles, sauces and breakfast cereal.
You should consume these foods in moderation. Try to consume fresh food. It is best to avoid highly processed foods. The best way to prevent overconsumption of sodium is by checking the food labels before buying anything. Checking food labels will help you understand the exact ingredients. Do not skip sodium content while reading the labels.
Signs you are consuming too much sodium
Your body might show some symptoms of you are consuming too much salt. Here are some of these-
You find foods bland and tasteless that make you add more salt to it
Frequent urination as might drink more water if consuming too much sodium
Swelling in different parts of the body
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
