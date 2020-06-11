ASK OUR EXPERTS

Here's A List Of High Sodium Foods You Should Be Avoiding

Here's A List Of High Sodium Foods You Should Be Avoiding

High sodium diet: Certain foods contain high amount of salt. These should be avoided as presence of too much salt in diet is bad for your health.
  Updated: Jun 11, 2020
Adding too much salt to your diet is associated with several health risks

  1. Too much salt can lead to high blood pressure
  2. It can also cause water retention
  3. Watch out for sings that may hint consumption of too much salt

Salt is an important part of almost every food. But excess of anything is bad. Similarly, if you are adding too much to your foods then it can be dangerous to your health. Sodium, when consumed in large quantities, can be harmful to your health in various ways. It can increase the risk of heart disease significantly. Adding too much salt to your diet is one of the leading causes of hypertension. This practice is bad for your kidneys too. Many consume sodium in large quantities but are not aware of it. Unknowingly you end up consuming foods high in sodium. Here's a list of foods that you should avoid or eat in moderation due to a high amount of sodium content.

Foods high in sodium you should avoid


Some of the tasty treats that you enjoy regularly are loaded with sodium. Some of these are processed cheese, packed vegetables juices and soups, canned vegetables, pickles, sauces and breakfast cereal.

Avoid foods with high sodium content for better health
Photo Credit: iStock

You should consume these foods in moderation. Try to consume fresh food. It is best to avoid highly processed foods. The best way to prevent overconsumption of sodium is by checking the food labels before buying anything. Checking food labels will help you understand the exact ingredients. Do not skip sodium content while reading the labels.

Signs you are consuming too much sodium

Your body might show some symptoms of you are consuming too much salt. Here are some of these-

You find foods bland and tasteless that make you add more salt to it

Frequent urination as might drink more water if consuming too much sodium

Swelling in different parts of the body

Also read: Consuming Too Much Salt Could Be Harmful: 6 Signs That You Are Consuming Too Much Salt

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

