Here's A Guide For All Would-Be Brides To Look As Flawless As Anushka On Her Wedding
Lots of water, yoga and meditation are a few of the reasons behind Anushka Sharma's radiance and glow on her D-day!
Glimpses from Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's wedding
HIGHLIGHTS
- Anushka drinks at least 3 litres of water every day
- She prefers eating home-cooked food
- She includes yoga and meditation in her daily routine
Flawless in pink, radiant in red and bubbly in floral prints over cyan blue... Anushka Sharma donned many hats of grace and elegance on her very recent marriage with ace cricketer Virat Kohli. The couple took to twitter to announce their wedding as: "Today we have promised each other to be bound in love forever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you. This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey."
The entire tone of their wedding was subtle and serene, just like the bride Anushka! The 29-year-old ended up giving brides from across the country some major bridal looks goals and we can't help but wonder the secret behind her awe-inspiring looks.
As it turns out, meditation, yoga and drinking lots of water are only a few of her daily habits responsible for her glowing skin.
While she openly calls herself a true foodie at heart, she swears by home-cooked food and avoids any kind of processed or packed foods. She truly believes that our diet is responsible for both our skin and our health.
- All in all, she consumes 5 small meals in a day and ensures drinking at least 3 glasses of water throughout the day.
- The actress prefers egg whites along with a glass of fresh fruit juice for breakfast.
- Her midday snack includes cheese toast along with coconut or lime water.
- As mentioned, the home-cooked food lover enjoys dal with veggies, chapattis and salad for lunch.
- She lowers her food consumption as the day descends and she prefers having protein bars or fruits. Her dinner is extremely light and she drinks a glass of milk with a few nuts before going to bed.
- Besides, Anushka is an enthusiastic yoga follower and prefers yoga to gym.
- You would be surprised to know that Anushka is very fond of meditation and meditates twice a day, to cleanse and calm her mind and strongly recommends it to everyone.
All you would-be brides out there, it is about time your start following this routine if it is none other than Anushka Sharma who inspires you!
