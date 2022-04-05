Love Swimming But Worried About Skin And Hair Damage? Here’s What You Can Do To Combat Effects Of Chlorine
Dermatologist Dr Jaishree Sharad shares a few tips to avoid skin and hair damage while swimming
While swimming protect your hair by covering it with a well-fitted non-porous cap
Swimming is one of the most beneficial exercises that involves a number of muscles in the body. It's also enjoyed by many because there's a fun element associated with the sports. So, you get health benefits – in maintaining a healthy weight, healthy heart, and lungs – without being made to feel you were working out. Whether it is for recreation or sports, swimming helps in maintaining cardiovascular fitness and building endurance and muscle strength. While many people love swimming, they sometimes complain about their hair or skin getting damaged by the chlorine in pools. So, how do you take care of your hair and skin and enjoy swimming at the same time?
Dermatologist Dr Jaishree Sharad has shared a few tips on what you should do to ensure your skin or hair is not affected by your frequent swimming.
Here's what she suggested:
-- Apply a waterproof sunscreen. Use it at least 20 minutes before getting into a pool. However, avoid sunscreen under the eyes.
-- Wear well-fitted and protective eyewear (glasses).
-- Protect your hair by covering it with a well-fitted non-porous cap, so that chlorine or other chemicals added to the pool to kill germs don't affect your hair.
-- Shower immediately after swimming to rinse off the chlorine from your skin.
-- Apply a thick moisturiser. Use the one that contains dimethicone, glycerine, oils, or petrolatum. Make sure you apply it twice on your skin: before and after a swim. Moisturise liberally as chlorine can dry your skin.
-- Avoid swimming between 10 am and 4 pm. It is best to swim early in the morning or post sunset.
Dr Jaishree Sharad has also recommended the names of some waterproof sunscreens and moisturisers.
Waterproof sunscreens: Cetaphil waterproof sunscreen, Avene high protection sunscreen, and Brinton UV Doux Gold Silicone Water Resistant sunscreen.
Moisturisers: Bioderma Atoderm, Nivea express hydration, and Sebamed hydrating lotion.
Here's her Instagram post:
Follow these tips to ensure that chlorine doesn't keep you out of the pool.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.