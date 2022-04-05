ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Love Swimming But Worried About Skin And Hair Damage? Here’s What You Can Do To Combat Effects Of Chlorine

Love Swimming But Worried About Skin And Hair Damage? Here’s What You Can Do To Combat Effects Of Chlorine

Dermatologist Dr Jaishree Sharad shares a few tips to avoid skin and hair damage while swimming
  By: DoctorNDTV    Edited By:  NDTV Health Desk Updated: Apr 5, 2022 12:35 IST
4-Min Read
Love Swimming But Worried About Skin And Hair Damage? Here’s What You Can Do To Combat Effects Of Chlorine

While swimming protect your hair by covering it with a well-fitted non-porous cap

Swimming is one of the most beneficial exercises that involves a number of muscles in the body. It's also enjoyed by many because there's a fun element associated with the sports. So, you get health benefits – in maintaining a healthy weight, healthy heart, and lungs – without being made to feel you were working out. Whether it is for recreation or sports, swimming helps in maintaining cardiovascular fitness and building endurance and muscle strength. While many people love swimming, they sometimes complain about their hair or skin getting damaged by the chlorine in pools. So, how do you take care of your hair and skin and enjoy swimming at the same time?

Dermatologist Dr Jaishree Sharad has shared a few tips on what you should do to ensure your skin or hair is not affected by your frequent swimming.

Here's what she suggested:


RELATED STORIES
related

Hyperpigmentation On The Back, Shoulders And Upper Arms: Dr Jaishree Sharad Outlines The Causes And Treatments

Dr Jaishree Sharad regularly shares suggestions and treatments for various skin-related issues.

related

Expert Underlines The Causes And Solutions For Dark Patches On Forehead

Dr Jaishree Sharad addresses the issue of hyperpigmentation in an Instagram video.

-- Apply a waterproof sunscreen. Use it at least 20 minutes before getting into a pool. However, avoid sunscreen under the eyes.

-- Wear well-fitted and protective eyewear (glasses).

-- Protect your hair by covering it with a well-fitted non-porous cap, so that chlorine or other chemicals added to the pool to kill germs don't affect your hair.

-- Shower immediately after swimming to rinse off the chlorine from your skin.

-- Apply a thick moisturiser. Use the one that contains dimethicone, glycerine, oils, or petrolatum. Make sure you apply it twice on your skin: before and after a swim. Moisturise liberally as chlorine can dry your skin.

-- Avoid swimming between 10 am and 4 pm. It is best to swim early in the morning or post sunset.

Dr Jaishree Sharad has also recommended the names of some waterproof sunscreens and moisturisers.

Waterproof sunscreens: Cetaphil waterproof sunscreen, Avene high protection sunscreen, and Brinton UV Doux Gold Silicone Water Resistant sunscreen.

Moisturisers: Bioderma Atoderm, Nivea express hydration, and Sebamed hydrating lotion.

Here's her Instagram post:


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Follow these tips to ensure that chlorine doesn't keep you out of the pool.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Beat Water Retention- 10 Hacks
Vegan Protein Sources
5 Ways To Have Bananas This Summer
Tips To Fix Your Sleep Cycle
Hydrating Summer Drinks
Health Tips To Get Summer Ready
Hypertension: Foods & Drinks To Avoid
Routine Health Checks Women Must Do
International Women's Day Special
Signs You Are Not Eating Enough Protein

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

Top 5 Male Enhancement Pills In 2022

 

Home Remedies

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra Outlines The Many Health Benefits Of Ginger
Nutritionist Lovneet Batra Outlines The Many Health Benefits Of Ginger

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

Urgently Address Gaps In Cancer Care: WHO

Add Peanuts To Young Children's Diet To Help Avoid Allergy, Says Study

What Is Zika Virus? Here's What You Should Know

Breakthrough Study Finds Association Between Fish Oil Supplements, Heart Rhythm Disorder

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases