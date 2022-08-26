ASK OUR EXPERTS

Nutritionist Shares Health Benefits Of Giloy Water

Nutritionist Shares Health Benefits Of Giloy Water

In the latest post in her Sip Of The Day series, nutritionist Lovneet Batra talks about the health benefits of Giloy water.
  Edited By:  NDTV Health Desk Updated: Aug 26, 2022
2-Min Read
Nutritionist Shares Health Benefits Of Giloy Water

Giloy water helps manage blood pressure

Most herbs that we add to our diet have several nutritional benefits. One such herb that can help manage several health conditions is Giloy. Giloy, which is an essential herb in Ayurvedic medicine, is used for general wellness and to treat a wide range of conditions, including fever, infections, and diabetes. Giloy can be consumed in the form of juice, powder or capsules. Many people include Giloy in traditional kadhas as well. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra also seconds the usage of Giloy to treat a bunch of health problems. In the latest post in her Sip Of The day series, the nutritionist talks about the health benefits of Giloy water. 

1. Blood Pressure 

To keep your blood pressure levels in check, there are a couple of changes you must bring in your lifestyle. And, one of these can be the inclusion of Giloy in your diet. The herb acts as a “hypoglycemic agent which lowers blood pressure.”


2. Anti-Cancer Property 

Extracts of this medicinal plant are potential candidates when it comes to treating various kinds of cancers. According to the nutritionist, “Rutin and quercetin present in Giloy inhibit cell proliferation and growth of cancer cells due to its anti-cancer property.” 


3. Immunity Booster 

Giloy is considered the ultimate immunity booster. This herb increases vitality in a person. And because Giloy is full of antioxidants, it assists the body in getting rid of toxins. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra says that Giloy “gives your immunity the boost it needs.” 

https://www.instagram.com/stories/lovneetb/2910996532788344064/

While Giloy caters to a bunch of health problems, there may be certain side effects too.

  1. Low blood sugar and low blood pressure - Giloy is a hypoglycemic agent, hence, patients suffering from low blood sugar should avoid consuming it. This is because Giloy would reduce the blood sugar levels further. Similarly, people with low blood pressure are also advised to not consume this herb.
  2. Auto-immune disorder - Patients suffering from auto-immune disorders should keep their distance from this Ayurvedic herb as it can accelerate the problem.
  3. Pregnant and lactating women - Pregnant and lactating women must also not consume Giloy. 

Despite its various health benefits, it is important that you regulate your Giloy intake. In case you have any pre-existing health conditions, consult a doctor or your healthcare expert before including Giloy in your diet.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

Trending Diseases