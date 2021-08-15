ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Giloy: Know The Benefits Of This Ayurvedic Herb And When To Avoid

Giloy: Know The Benefits Of This Ayurvedic Herb And When To Avoid

Giloy is an ayurvedic herb that can offer many health benefits. Let's know some of these.
  By: Vikas Chawla  Updated: Aug 15, 2021 07:37 IST
2-Min Read
Giloy: Know The Benefits Of This Ayurvedic Herb And When To Avoid

Giloy is also known as Tinospora cordifolia

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Giloy can offer you several health benefits
  2. It may also help reduce fever
  3. Giloy can also help in reducing inflammation

A widely used herb in Ayurvedic medicine, giloy is an essential herb that can provide several benefits to the human body. Meaning 'Amrita' (the root of immortality) in Sanskrit, the botanical name for giloy is Tinospora tcordifolia. Used in numerous ayurvedic compositions due to its medicinal advantages, giloy is a powerhouse of all the antioxidants and is highly beneficial for increasing immunity. It is rich in copper, manganese, calcium, zinc, and phosphorus. giloy is helpful in many ailments. giloy leaves are dark coloured, betel shaped, and can easily be identified.

Health benefits and tips to consume


RELATED STORIES
related

Giloy Benefits: Stronger Immunity And Other Reasons To Including This Ayurvedic Tonic In Your Diet

Giloy is an Ayurvedic tonic with medicinal and antioxidant properties. Read here to learn how to make an all-natural soothing giloy kadha at home.

related

Giloy Juice For Weight Loss: Know How To Use This Ayurvedic Herb To Lose Weight; Other Health Benefits

Weight loss tips: Are you trying to lose weight? Giloy juice can be used to enhance the weight loss process. This amazing herb is also loaded with other health benefits as well. Read here to know how it helps in weight loss and other health benefits.

1. Antipyretic - Giloy has antipyretic properties also, which means it helps in reducing fever. If you have some health condition or if the fever persists for longer, check with your doctor before consuming it.

2. Immunity Booster - Giloy activates the immune system and gives an instant increase in vitality. It is full of antioxidants and helps the body get rid of all the toxins.

3. Helps in Jaundice - Giloy helps in relieving the pain and reducing fever in Jaundice.

4. Anemia - The majority of women suffer from anemia, which is a result of haemoglobin deficiency in the body. Giloy can be consumed to increase the haemoglobin level in the body.

5. Anti-Inflammatory - Giloy has anti-inflammatory properties, making it suitable for those suffering from inflammatory issues.

6. Liver - People who consume alcohol regularly often develop liver-related diseases like fatty liver. Giloy may help ensure better liver health

When to avoid

Giloy is beneficial for many problems, but there are certain side effects too.

1. Low blood sugar - Patients suffering from low blood sugar should not consume giloy in any form. Since it is a hypoglycemic agent, it would reduce the blood sugar level further.

2. Low blood pressure - Patients suffering from low blood pressure should also avoid consuming giloy as it reduces blood pressure.

3. Auto-immune disorder - Patients suffering from auto-immune disorder should avoid the consumption of giloy; it can increase the risk of accelerating the problem.

4. Pregnant and lactating women - Pregnant and lactating women should also refrain from consuming giloy.

You should not consume giloy in excess. If you have existing health conditions, talk to your healthcare expert before consuming giloy.

(Vikas Chawla is an Ayurvedic Pharmacist, Founder and Director of Vedas)


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Beat Water Retention- 10 Hacks
Vegan Protein Sources
5 Ways To Have Bananas This Summer
Tips To Fix Your Sleep Cycle
Hydrating Summer Drinks
Health Tips To Get Summer Ready
Hypertension: Foods & Drinks To Avoid
Routine Health Checks Women Must Do
International Women's Day Special
Signs You Are Not Eating Enough Protein

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

When To Visit A Doctor For Interstitial Lung Disease And What To Expect?

 

Home Remedies

Protect Yourself From Infections In Monsoon With These Simple Kitchen Remedies
Protect Yourself From Infections In Monsoon With These Simple Kitchen Remedies

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Breakthrough Study Finds Association Between Fish Oil Supplements, Heart Rhythm Disorder

Researchers Find Casual Link Between Cardiovascular Health And Coffee Consumption

Once-A-Week Insulin Treatment Could Be Highly Beneficial For Diabetes Patients: Study

To Avoid Heart Attack, Stroke; Heart Patients Advised To Move More

Heavy Energy Drink Consumption Linked To Heart Failure In A Young Man

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases