Heatwave In Delhi: Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From It
As the weather in India gets hotter and heatwaves increase in number, it is important to understand how we can protect ourselves from them.
The heatwaves might dehydrate the body by making you sweat profusely
As Delhi touched a whopping 49 degrees Celsius temperature yesterday, it has us all worrying about global warming. Along with this extremely hot weather comes heat waves. In fact, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced an orange alert for various parts of north India as a way to warn against the heatwaves. As loo and heatwaves increase this summer, staying protected from them is essential. Here are some other ways to stay protected from these severe heat waves.
Here's how you can protect yourself from the heatwaves:
Avoid the sun
The most important step to protect yourself from the heatwaves is to stay away from the sun altogether. Prolonged exposure to the sun during this heatwave might even cause heat stroke, dehydration and other severe health complications.
Avoid caffeinated and sugary drinks
Caffeinated drinks and sugary carbonated drinks such as coffee, tea, sodas, bottled juices, etc. have been proven to dehydrate the body. This might reduce the water levels in the body making you more prone to heat strokes.
Eat well
Eating a well-balanced diet full of nutrients and water-rich foods is the best way to prepare yourself for heatwaves. It also nourishes your body enough to reduce the risks of disorders that may be caused due to the hot weather and heatwaves.
Avoid thick and dark coloured clothes
Avoid wearing thick or fitted clothes as they might make you sweat quicker, making you dehydrated. Over this, they might feel suffocating if you are outdoors during these heatwaves. Also, avoid black or dark coloured clothes as they absorb the sun's heat more than bright and light coloured clothes. As they might increase your body's temperature and make you sick.
Avoid alcohol
Alcohol is another drink notorious for dehydrating the body. Besides causing irreversible damage to the liver and other parts of the body, alcohol may be especially unhealthy during summer. It may dehydrate your body for long periods of time and might even dry out the water from your body that you may have previously consumed.
Workout indoors
Working out outdoors during these heatwaves even post-sunset may be hazardous to your health. The heatwaves can occur post the sun has set and can spike your body temperature. This along with an increase in temperature due to working out might make you sick and low on energy.
Do not leave children or pets in a car
This goes without saying, you should not leave your children or pets in vehicles unattended. A shut vehicle with zero ventilation or air, under the sun, can be catastrophic for the health of humans as well as animals.
Shower whenever required
Although showering once a day is considered adequate, showering after being outdoors may be helpful in protecting you from the hot weather and heatwaves. Taking shower in cold water can help you regulate your body's temperature which may have increased excessively under the sun.
Drink enough water
As discussed above, staying hydrated is necessary to maintain good health during heatwaves. You are advised to drink up to 2.7 to 3.7 litres daily. This might help in keeping you protected from the sun as well as the weather.
Don't eat too much protein
Protein helps better our metabolism. The body may achieve this by increasing the overall body temperature. This can be unhealthy for you if you are in direct contact with the current heatwaves. Hence, reducing your protein intake or increasing your intake of foods with high water content may be encouraged. These water-rich foods might help cool the body down.
Take care of animals
Taking care of the ones around you is important when the weather is unavoidable. This is especially important when these beings cannot fend for themselves. Providing your pets as well as other stray animals around you with water, food and shelter may help them stay protected as well.
Stay indoors as much as you can
Some people might think going outdoors post-sunset is okay however it is discouraged. Heatwaves and loo may continue even when the sun has set. Hence, you are encouraged to stay indoors as much as possible.
In conclusion, the best way to protect yourself from the heatwaves is to stay away from the sun altogether. In addition to this, nourish the body and hydrate it from time to time. Take special care of kids, pets and street animals as well.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.